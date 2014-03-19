Japan's tally of foreign visitors dipped slightly in November, as the continued plunge in travelers from South Korea drove a decline for the second straight month.
Just over 2.44 million people visited Japan in November, down 0.4% from a year earlier, the Japan National Tourism Organization said Wednesday.
South Korean visitors fell by 65.1% last month to 205,000, following a 65.5% drop in October. South Koreans make up the second-largest group of visitors to Japan, after tourists from China.
Japan's overall tourism number slid by 5.5% on the year in October.
Japan has drawn a 2.8% increase in foreign visitors on the year for the 11 months through November, reaching 29.36 million thanks to big gains from countries other than South Korea, the data shows. The increase would reach 10.2% if the decline from South Korea were excluded.
The government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has set a goal of drawing 40 million visitors to Japan in 2020, but attaining this will be difficult at the current pace of visitors.
The shrinking travel between the Asian neighbors comes amid renewed friction over wartime labor and other historical grievances, as well as a slowing South Korean economy. Budget airlines have cut flights to Japan, and the tourism group said more South Koreans are choosing China and Vietnam over Japan as a vacation destination.
The Japanese passport was again named as the "world's most powerful" by a British consultancy this year, but the Japanese themselves seem little interested in taking advantage, with only 23% holding passports -- a sign that the nation has become increasingly inward-looking in the era of globalization. (Nikkei)
East Japan Railway Co. conducted trial operations on Wednesday on a section of the Joban Line in Fukushima Prefecture that has been closed since the March 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster. (Japan Times)
The Tokyo District Court on Wednesday ordered prominent reporter Noriyuki Yamaguchi to pay 3.3 million yen in damages to journalist Shiori Ito in a civil lawsuit over her allegations he had raped her. (Japan Today)
The government has decided to earmark a record ¥102.66 trillion ($938 billion) in the initial draft budget for fiscal 2020, to fund swelling social security and defense outlays, government sources said Wednesday. (Japan Times)
Japan will oblige domestic automakers to have all new and remodeled passenger cars equipped with automatic brakes from November 2021 amid a rise in the number of traffic accidents involving elderly drivers, the government said Tuesday. (Japan Today)
Japan's three main international airports will start using facial recognition to streamline security checks and the boarding process starting in 2020, cutting wait times ahead of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Nikkei)