The Bank of Japan has decided to keep its easing policy unchanged.

The central bank has judged there is no increased risk of a downturn in the domestic economy. It cited a "phase one" trade deal struck by the US and China.

The BOJ has also maintained its previous assessment of the economy after a hike in the consumption tax in October, pointing to moderate expansion.

It will continue to buy government bonds. The aim is to maintain the yield on the benchmark 10-year bond at around zero percent. As for short-term rates, the BOJ will maintain a negative interest rate.

A majority of the officials voted in favor of maintaining the policy.