The Bank of Japan has decided to keep its easing policy unchanged.
The central bank has judged there is no increased risk of a downturn in the domestic economy. It cited a "phase one" trade deal struck by the US and China.
The BOJ has also maintained its previous assessment of the economy after a hike in the consumption tax in October, pointing to moderate expansion.
It will continue to buy government bonds. The aim is to maintain the yield on the benchmark 10-year bond at around zero percent. As for short-term rates, the BOJ will maintain a negative interest rate.
A majority of the officials voted in favor of maintaining the policy.
Japan will tighten regulations to prevent technology giants including Facebook Inc and Google from abusing their market power and having unfair advantage over small businesses, officials said on Tuesday. (Japan Today)
Money-losing Apple supplier Japan Display has agreed to a 90 billion yen ($828 million) cash infusion from the Ichigo Asset Management group, securing a financial lifeline after a rescue plan by a Taiwan-China consortium collapsed in September. (Nikkei)
Ever since the Japanese authorities announced last year that they would be opening up bidding for the country's first casino licenses, there has been furious speculation over where will become "the Macau of Japan". (newsonjapan.com)