Limited drivers' licenses proposed for the elderly
NHK -- Dec 20
Japan's National Police Agency is planning to introduce a new driver's license for senior citizens that would only allow them to operate vehicles fitted with automatic brakes and other special safety features.

The proposal was suggested by an agency panel of experts set up in 2017. The members have been discussing how to deal with the increasing number of fatal accidents caused by elderly drivers.

Elderly people who already have a regular license would have the option of switching to the limited type. People who have never had a license before would also be able to apply for the new version.

The agency plans to introduce mandatory driving tests for elderly drivers with a history of traffic violations. They would have to pass a practical test at a driving school to renew their licenses. The agency is considering whether the minimum age for the tests should be 75 or 80.

It plans to submit the necessary legislation to a Diet session early next year.

J.F. Oberlin University Professor Hajime Tozaki points out that urging elderly drivers to give up their licenses will not be a solution. He says that many elderly people believe driving is essential for living an independent life, especially in the countryside. Tozaki says specially adapted vehicles will be a good way to improve safety.

He adds that society needs measures to help elderly people to continue driving safely, and he thinks public transport should be improved as well.

News source: NHK
