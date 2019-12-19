Teens to be referred to prosecutors for bullying
NHK -- Dec 20
Police in Gifu City, central Japan, have decided to send papers to prosecutors for three junior high school boys suspected of coercion that may have led to a classmate's death.

The third-year junior high student died after falling from a condominium in July this year. The police believe he committed suicide because a note suggesting he was bullied was found at his home.

The police discovered that on the day before he died, the student was forced by three classmates to kneel on the floor and stick his head in a toilet.

One of the three is being referred to prosecutors on separate charges of extortion and assault for allegedly taking money from the student and hitting him.

The bullying reportedly began around April, and escalated for about a month before the student's death.

A third-party panel of the municipal board of education plans to compile a report on the matter on Thursday.

岐阜市で中学3年の男子生徒が「いじめ」を示唆するメモを残して転落死した問題で、警察が同級生3人を強要の疑いで書類送検する方針を固めたことが分かりました。

　当時14歳の男子生徒は今年7月、岐阜市のマンションから転落して死亡しました。自宅からいじめを示唆するメモが見つかっています。関係者によりますと、同級生の男子生徒3人は男子生徒が死亡する前日に学校のトイレ内の和式便器の前で無理やり土下座させた疑いが持たれていて、警察は年明けにも書類送検する方針を固めました。3人のうち1人については、男子生徒に平手打ちしたり現金を要求したりした疑いでも書類送検する方針です。

News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
