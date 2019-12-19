SoftBank Group Corp Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said on Tuesday Japan should make artificial intelligence (AI) a mandatory subject for college entrance exams, to counter the yawning gap with the United States and China in the nascent field. (Japan Today)
The powerful allure of K-pop is inspiring a growing number of young Japanese to learn Korean, while demand from South Korean students to study in Japan remains high despite the deep rift between the neighboring countries. (Nikkei)
The number of Japanese students obtaining master of business administration degrees at elite U.S. universities has dropped by roughly half in the past decade as corporations grow reluctant to finance employees' education for fear of them quitting upon graduation. (Nikkei)
In Japan these days it seems that conservatives want to change things and progressives want to cling to the status quo. An apparently minor, but highly symbolic, example is Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government's proposal to change the order of Japanese names when written in the Latin or Western alphabet. (Nikkei)