Japan's labor productivity still lowest among G7 members in 2018
Japan Times -- Dec 20
Japan’s labor productivity remained the lowest among the Group of Seven countries in 2018, public interest foundation the Japan Productivity Center said Wednesday.

Based on data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, the group estimated the value of Japan’s productivity in 2018 at $46.8, or ¥4,744, per hour of labor, compared with $74.7, or ¥7,571, for the United States.

Japan has remained the least productive G7 member since 1970, from when survey records are available. Of the OECD’s 36 members, Japan ranked 21st in 2018.

In manufacturing productivity rankings, however, Japan came above Germany for the first time since 2013.

News source: Japan Times
MORE NEWS
Dec 20
BOJ keeps policy unchanged
The Bank of Japan has decided to keep its easing policy unchanged. (NHK)
Dec 20
Dec 19
Japan to tighten screws on tech giants to ensure transparency
Japan will tighten regulations to prevent technology giants including Facebook Inc and Google from abusing their market power and having unfair advantage over small businesses, officials said on Tuesday. (Japan Today)
Dec 19
Asahi Breweries to stop disclosing sales volume data amid strengthening competition for top spot
Asahi Breweries Ltd. says it will stop releasing sales volume data for its beer and quasi-beer products this month, switching in January to the disclosure of the value of sales. (Japan Times)
Dec 18
Japan's second-biggest IPO of 2019
An IT startup that was Japan's second-largest IPO of the year rose on its first day of trading in Tokyo. (NHK)
Dec 15
The $100bn ceiling Japanese companies cannot shatter
At the end of 1989, with Japan's bubble economy blindly approaching the cliff's edge, Japanese companies made up about half the world's 100 most valuable corporations. (Nikkei)
Dec 14
Muji loses trademark appeal to Chinese firm
Japanese retailer Ryohin Keikaku has lost its appeal against a Chinese court ruling that found the firm infringed on the right to a trademark owned by a Chinese company. (NHK)
Dec 14
Japan tax evasion hunt extends to nearly 2m offshore accounts
Japan has learned of close to 2 million overseas accounts as it broadens its search for tax evaders to smaller balances. (Nikkei)
Dec 13
Apple supplier Japan Display agrees to $800m bailout
Money-losing Apple supplier Japan Display has agreed to a 90 billion yen ($828 million) cash infusion from the Ichigo Asset Management group, securing a financial lifeline after a rescue plan by a Taiwan-China consortium collapsed in September. (Nikkei)
Dec 11
As bidding war for Japan's first casino resort license heats up, which region will win?
Ever since the Japanese authorities announced last year that they would be opening up bidding for the country's first casino licenses, there has been furious speculation over where will become "the Macau of Japan". (newsonjapan.com)