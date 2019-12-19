Teenager accused of hacking server to alter grades
NHK -- Dec 20
Japanese police have referred a teenager to prosecutors on suspicion of illegally accessing a school server to alter his grades.

Police say the third-year student at a junior high school in Nagaoka City, Niigata Prefecture, obtained the password for the server from a tablet used by his teachers.

They say a smartphone app was used to alter the data in September and October.

They quote the boy as saying he wanted to impress his family with good grades.

News source: NHK
