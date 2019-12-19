JAL's LCC gears up for long-distance flights
NHK -- Dec 20
Japan Airlines is stretching its wings in the low cost carrier market. A new subsidiary, Zipair Tokyo, starts operations next year. And the company is promising long distance services at budget prices.

Regular flights commence in May, connecting Tokyo's Narita airport with Bangkok followed soon after by a service to Seoul. The long-term plan is to add routes to North America.

Zipair is using a Boeing 787 Dreamliner to go the extra distance.

No prizes for guessing how the airline will keep costs down, it has squeezed in an extra row of seats 290 in all. That includes 18 premium seats that lie flat.

President of Zipair Tokyo , Shingo Nishida, said "We predict passenger traffic between Japan , the rest of Asia, and North America will keep growing in the future. We want to play a role in that trend".

Competition in Japan's LCC market is heating up, Peach Aviation, a group company of All Nippon Airways, plans to open a route to Southeast Asia within the next year or so.

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
Dec 20
Teens to be referred to prosecutors for bullying
Police in Gifu City, central Japan, have decided to send papers to prosecutors for three junior high school boys suspected of coercion that may have led to a classmate's death. (NHK)
Dec 20
Tokyo 2020 Olympic marathon course finalized
The organizing committee for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has finalized a marathon course, saying athletes will basically run three laps around central Sapporo. (NHK)
Dec 20
Limited drivers' licenses proposed for the elderly
Japan's National Police Agency is planning to introduce a new driver's license for senior citizens that would only allow them to operate vehicles fitted with automatic brakes and other special safety features. (NHK)
Dec 20
BOJ keeps policy unchanged
The Bank of Japan has decided to keep its easing policy unchanged. (NHK)
Dec 20
Teenager accused of hacking server to alter grades
Japanese police have referred a teenager to prosecutors on suspicion of illegally accessing a school server to alter his grades. (NHK)
Dec 20
Japan's labor productivity still lowest among G7 members in 2018
Japan’s labor productivity remained the lowest among the Group of Seven countries in 2018, public interest foundation the Japan Productivity Center said Wednesday. (Japan Times)
Dec 20
Dec 19
M5.5 quake hits northeastern Japan
A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck off the Pacific coast of northeastern Japan. It did not trigger a tsunami, but temporarily halted a train line. (NHK)
Dec 19
Japan has world's best passport, but few go abroad
The Japanese passport was again named as the "world's most powerful" by a British consultancy this year, but the Japanese themselves seem little interested in taking advantage, with only 23% holding passports -- a sign that the nation has become increasingly inward-looking in the era of globalization. (Nikkei)
Dec 19
Tokyo-Osaka shinkansen killer gets his wish - a life sentence
A court Wednesday sentenced a man to life in prison over a random knife attack aboard a shinkansen last year that killed one passenger and injured two others. (Japan Times)