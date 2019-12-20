Japan's industry ministry says it has reviewed its tightened controls on exports of one of three high-tech materials to South Korea.
The move affects photoresist, a material used in making semiconductors. The change only applies to certain companies in the 2 countries.
Each export contract still requires ministry approval. But some exporters are now allowed to ship products for up to three years instead of six months..
It's the first operational review of the tougher controls since they were implemented in July.
The ministry says it has made the decision because it monitored a number of shipments of the material without uncovering any security problems.
An official of South Korea's presidential office released a comment, saying the move is not adequate to fundamentally resolve the issue.
Dec 21
