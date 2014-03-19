All-you-can-rent startups turn Japan's 8m empty homes into gems
Nikkei -- Dec 23
In Nichinan, Japan, a city of about 50,000 people on the southwestern island of Kyushu, a house that had sat abandoned for more than a decade gained new life this summer.

The building, situated in a shopping district just a six-minute walk away from Kyushu Railway's Aburatsu Station, was remodeled into a stylish home over the course of two months by Tokyo-based startup ADDress for its subscription-based housing service.

President Takashi Sabetto said he decided to refurbish the place the moment he laid eyes on it.

The startup is among those finding gold in Japan's vast stock of vacant homes, which has swelled by 50% over the past two decades to 8.5 million. These buildings, typically seen as obstacles to redevelopment or outright hazards, are being brought back into service to accommodate new ways of living and working in the modern economy.

Established just last year, ADDress leases or buys vacant or rarely used houses and renovates them into livable homes. For 40,000 yen ($365) a month, users can stay in any of its 26 properties around Japan, with no need for a lease or deposits.

ADDress members, who now number in the hundreds, are often gig economy workers without a single set workplace or steady hours.

This ADDress property in the city of Nichinan was once home to a greengrocer.

The company has received hundreds of contacts about potential new locations. But "90% of the properties would be tough to use" in their current form, said Masahiro Takamoto, a team leader at ADDress in charge of those negotiations. Most rejections are because the homes lack access to public transportation or are too large to manage effectively.

To turn abandoned houses into places where subscribers would want to stay, ADDress looks to establish communities based around certain themes. It assigns a "guardian" to each location and encourages them to draw in people who share their interests. One house near the beach has a guardian who enjoys surfing, for example.

ADDress partners with transportation companies to cut down on travel time to its properties. East Japan Railway has invested in the business through a subsidiary, and ANA Holdings has signed on as a partner.

News source: Nikkei
MORE NEWS
Dec 24
Japan's electronics makers break the bank to woo talented AI engineers
Electronics makers are revising pay scales to attract competent engineers, including by throwing salaries of more than ¥10 million per year at recruits fresh out of college. (Japan Times)
Dec 23
All-you-can-rent startups turn Japan's 8m empty homes into gems
In Nichinan, Japan, a city of about 50,000 people on the southwestern island of Kyushu, a house that had sat abandoned for more than a decade gained new life this summer. (Nikkei)
Dec 20
BOJ keeps policy unchanged
The Bank of Japan has decided to keep its easing policy unchanged. (NHK)
Dec 20
Japan's labor productivity still lowest among G7 members in 2018
Japan’s labor productivity remained the lowest among the Group of Seven countries in 2018, public interest foundation the Japan Productivity Center said Wednesday. (Japan Times)
Dec 19
Japan to tighten screws on tech giants to ensure transparency
Japan will tighten regulations to prevent technology giants including Facebook Inc and Google from abusing their market power and having unfair advantage over small businesses, officials said on Tuesday. (Japan Today)
Dec 19
Asahi Breweries to stop disclosing sales volume data amid strengthening competition for top spot
Asahi Breweries Ltd. says it will stop releasing sales volume data for its beer and quasi-beer products this month, switching in January to the disclosure of the value of sales. (Japan Times)
Dec 18
Japan's second-biggest IPO of 2019
An IT startup that was Japan's second-largest IPO of the year rose on its first day of trading in Tokyo. (NHK)
Dec 15
The $100bn ceiling Japanese companies cannot shatter
At the end of 1989, with Japan's bubble economy blindly approaching the cliff's edge, Japanese companies made up about half the world's 100 most valuable corporations. (Nikkei)
Dec 14
Muji loses trademark appeal to Chinese firm
Japanese retailer Ryohin Keikaku has lost its appeal against a Chinese court ruling that found the firm infringed on the right to a trademark owned by a Chinese company. (NHK)
Dec 14
Japan tax evasion hunt extends to nearly 2m offshore accounts
Japan has learned of close to 2 million overseas accounts as it broadens its search for tax evaders to smaller balances. (Nikkei)