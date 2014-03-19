Former Emperor Akihito turned 86 on Monday, marking his first birthday since stepping down from the Chrysanthemum Throne in late April to become the first Japanese monarch to abdicate in around 200 years.
The former emperor continues to live in the Imperial Palace but has largely withdrawn from public life since his abdication on April 30, a day before his elder son Emperor Naruhito ascended the throne.
The former emperor's birthday is no longer designated as a national holiday, as it was during his 30-year reign.
Although he suffered a bout of cerebral anemia in July, he has regained his health and takes a walk around his residence in the early morning every day with former Empress Michiko, according to the Imperial Household Agency.
The imperial couple has been preparing to move to the Takanawa Imperial Residence in Tokyo's Minato Ward by late March.
The former emperor sometimes plays cello to piano accompaniment by the former empress. He also frequents a biology research institute inside the Imperial Palace to continue his study on the goby fish and plans to compile new academic papers, the agency said.
