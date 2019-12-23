Authorities in western Japan are taking legal steps to crack down on the country's largest crime syndicate and a splinter group in a bid to stop their escalating feud.

Yamaguchi-gumi and rival Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi are both headquartered in Hyogo Prefecture.

Their conflict led to the fatal shooting of a senior member of Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi last month.

Under the planned change, designated groups will be banned from holding gatherings of five or more members, entering their own offices, or stalking members of rival groups in areas specified by the authorities. Police can arrest those who breach the rules.

On Monday, the public safety commission of Hyogo was due to hold a hearing with representatives of Yamaguchi-gumi, but they failed to show up.

The commission in Osaka Prefecture met senior members affiliated with the splinter group. The gang leaders reportedly said they should be allowed to enter their offices, as they are in the same building as their homes.

Authorities in Hyogo and Osaka plan to announce the designation after the New Year holidays. Four other prefectures in western and central Japan are considering the same anti-crime measures.