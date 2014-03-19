A court sentenced a Chinese man on Monday to 14 months in prison, suspended for three years, for intruding into war-linked Yasukuni shrine in Tokyo and damaging a drape by throwing ink on it earlier this year.

Hu Daping, a 54-year-old self-proclaimed writer, had sought acquittal at the Tokyo District Court, with his defense lawyers saying he had intended to protest against the shrine and it was an act of expression ensured under the Constitution.

But Presiding Judge Toshikazu Ishida rejected the claim, saying the defendant significantly damaged an important object at the shrine and "it cannot be tolerated even under freedom of expression."

The defense filed for an appeal the same day.

According to the ruling, Hu went into the shrine on Aug. 19 and put black ink over a white drape hung at the worship hall, causing damage worth 340,000 yen ($3,100).