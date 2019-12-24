The South Korean government says President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Abe had differences on the wartime labor issue, but they agreed to keep communicating to resolve it.

Moon said, "Diplomats and trade officials are working to resolve issues between us. I hope the two countries will meet to find a wise solution soon."

The spokesperson of the South Korean presidential office said Moon also urged Abe to rescind the tightening of export controls on high-tech materials to the country.

She said Abe answered that the issue should be solved through dialogue between officials of both countries.

A senior official of the presidential office told reporters that the summit was meaningful in terms of meeting face to face and listening to each other's views directly.