The average winter bonus for workers at major Japanese businesses rose 1.77 percent from a year earlier to a record ¥951,411 this year, a survey showed Wednesday.
Bonuses agreed to in labor-management negotiations hit a record high for the second straight year thanks to strong earnings, but the pace of increase was less than the 6.14 percent from a year before, according to a final tally by the Japan Business Federation.
The survey by the business group known as Keidanren covered 150 member companies in 19 industries with 880,000 unionized workers.
The average bonus rose 2.17 percent to ¥934,825 at manufacturers.
Six of the 13 sectors including automobiles and electronics posted rises, while the other seven, such as in the steel and nonferrous metal sectors, logged falls due to a global economic slowdown.
Nonmanufacturers saw the average bonus rise 0.62 percent to ¥¥997,534.
Finance ministers and central bank governors of the ASEAN states, along with Japan, China, and South Korea say they will discuss a plan to incorporate Japanese and Chinese currencies in a swap program to ensure financial stability in the region.
(NHK)
The average price of all types of land in urban areas rose last year for the first time since 1992 as the growing influx of foreign tourists rejuvenated real estate investment, the government said Tuesday.
(Japan Times)
The Japanese economy will likely once again be assessed as "recovering at a moderate pace" in the government's monthly report due out Wednesday, which also will note potential risks from overseas economies. (Nikkei)
Japan will tighten oversight of pay for foreign employees through ordinances issued Friday, aiming to address major concerns over working conditions as the country prepares to accept more labor from abroad starting next month. (Nikkei)
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga denied a media report Thursday that the government is considering introducing a minimum wage for specific industrial sectors that would apply to workers nationwide, regardless of where they live. (Japan Times)