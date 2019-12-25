A lack of snow is preventing some ski resorts in the northern Japanese prefecture of Hokkaido from opening.

A city-run ski resort in Minami Ward, Sapporo City was scheduled to open last Saturday. But the date has been pushed back.

Officials say 30 centimeters of snow is the minimum required for safe skiing conditions. There are currently 10 centimeters on the ground. Most of the slope appears to be covered but the ground can be seen in some places.

The officials say skiers from Hokkaido and elsewhere have contacted them to ask when they will open.

Two years ago, the resort did not open until December 28. There is even less snow this time around and it remains to be seen if the facility can open before the end of the year.

A senior official says he hopes a substantial amount of snow falls so the resort can open as soon as possible for the many people who are waiting anxiously.