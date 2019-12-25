Lack of snow delays opening of Hokkaido ski slopes
NHK -- Dec 26
A lack of snow is preventing some ski resorts in the northern Japanese prefecture of Hokkaido from opening.

A city-run ski resort in Minami Ward, Sapporo City was scheduled to open last Saturday. But the date has been pushed back.

Officials say 30 centimeters of snow is the minimum required for safe skiing conditions. There are currently 10 centimeters on the ground. Most of the slope appears to be covered but the ground can be seen in some places.

The officials say skiers from Hokkaido and elsewhere have contacted them to ask when they will open.

Two years ago, the resort did not open until December 28. There is even less snow this time around and it remains to be seen if the facility can open before the end of the year.

A senior official says he hopes a substantial amount of snow falls so the resort can open as soon as possible for the many people who are waiting anxiously.

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
Dec 26
Japan births likely to fall below 900,000 in 2019
Japan's welfare ministry estimates that the number of births in the country for the whole of this year will fall below 900,000 for the first time. The decline would be faster than the government's earlier prediction. (NHK)
Dec 26
Lack of snow delays opening of Hokkaido ski slopes
A lack of snow is preventing some ski resorts in the northern Japanese prefecture of Hokkaido from opening. (NHK)
Dec 24
Panel proposes releasing tritium into sea or air
A Japanese government panel says discussions on how to dispose of radioactive wastewater at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant should center on two options --- releasing it into the ocean, or into the air. (NHK)
Dec 24
Japan to hire 1,726 more teachers in 2020 for elementary and junior high schools
The government will increase its employment quota for teachers at public elementary and junior high schools by 1,726 in fiscal 2020. (Japan Times)
Dec 22
Japan's former Emperor Akihito turns 86
Former Emperor Akihito turned 86 on Monday, marking his first birthday since stepping down from the Chrysanthemum Throne in late April to become the first Japanese monarch to abdicate in around 200 years. (Kyodo)
Dec 22
Man, 41, abducted school girl, took photographs at hotel
Ibaraki Prefectural Police have arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly abducting a high school girl and confining her at a hotel last month, reports TV Asahi (Dec. 20). (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 21
Japanese schoolchildren's eyesight worst on record, health ministry finds
From elementary to high school, children in Japan are breaking records for bad eyesight, an education ministry health survey showed Friday. (Japan Times)
Dec 21
Women fall prey to sexual abuse in Japan's job hunting season
"You want to work for us?" the man said, coercing a college student to down several drinks at a karaoke bar. "You cannot work at a trading company unless you can drink." (Nikkei)
Dec 20
Teens to be referred to prosecutors for bullying
Police in Gifu City, central Japan, have decided to send papers to prosecutors for three junior high school boys suspected of coercion that may have led to a classmate's death. (NHK)
Dec 20
Tokyo 2020 Olympic marathon course finalized
The organizing committee for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has finalized a marathon course, saying athletes will basically run three laps around central Sapporo. (NHK)