JAL to offer free domestic flights to foreigners via mileage program
Kyodo -- Dec 27
Japan Airlines Co. said Thursday overseas members of its mileage program will be able to apply for free return tickets for domestic flights next summer, part of an effort to provide foreign travelers with a greater experience of Japan alongside the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The airline will offer 50,000 free return tickets for flights to select destinations between July 1 and Sept. 30, with overseas members of JAL Mileage Bank eligible to apply from the end of February.

Applicants will be able to choose their departure point from among Haneda airport in Tokyo, and Itami and Kansai airports in Osaka.

MORE NEWS
Dec 27
Death-row inmate hanged in 1st execution since August
Japan hanged a Chinese death-row inmate on Thursday convicted of killing four people in 2003, the Justice Ministry said, in the country's first execution since August. (Japan Today)
Dec 27
Casino bribery arrest is blow for Abe's post-Tokyo Olympics growth strategy
The arrest Wednesday of a former state minister in charge of the government’s policy on integrated casino resorts has brought about another scandal for the administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and dealt a blow to one of the key aspects of the ruling party’s economic growth strategy. (Japan Times)
Dec 27
Intl. meeting on 'hikikomori' held in Japan
An international meeting on people who have withdrawn from society has taken place in Japan. Its aim was to discuss how to support such people and their families. (NHK)
Dec 27
Akimoto suspected of taking bribe before election
NHK has learned that a Japanese lawmaker arrested for allegedly taking bribes from a Chinese company is suspected of having received cash worth about 27,000 dollars on the day the Diet was dissolved for a snap election in 2017. (NHK)
Dec 27
Oita: Teacher concealed smartphone in slipper to film girl during class
A male teacher at a public middle school has been dismissed after he was found to have taken illicit footage of a female student last month, the board of education said on Tuesday, reports NHK (Dec. 24). (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 27
Japan emperor, empress encourage victims in typhoon-hit areas of northeast
Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako on Thursday visited areas in northeastern Japan that were hit by a powerful typhoon in October to encourage the victims, in the couple's first trip to disaster-hit regions since the emperor's enthronement in May. (Kyodo)
Dec 27
Dec 26
Japan births likely to fall below 900,000 in 2019
Japan's welfare ministry estimates that the number of births in the country for the whole of this year will fall below 900,000 for the first time. The decline would be faster than the government's earlier prediction. (NHK)
Dec 26
Heads of 3 Japan Post group firms to step down
The heads of three Japan Post group firms are set to resign amid a scandal involving dubious sales of insurance policies. (NHK)
Dec 26
Lack of snow delays opening of Hokkaido ski slopes
A lack of snow is preventing some ski resorts in the northern Japanese prefecture of Hokkaido from opening. (NHK)