Japan Airlines Co. said Thursday overseas members of its mileage program will be able to apply for free return tickets for domestic flights next summer, part of an effort to provide foreign travelers with a greater experience of Japan alongside the Olympic and Paralympic Games.
The airline will offer 50,000 free return tickets for flights to select destinations between July 1 and Sept. 30, with overseas members of JAL Mileage Bank eligible to apply from the end of February.
Applicants will be able to choose their departure point from among Haneda airport in Tokyo, and Itami and Kansai airports in Osaka.
The arrest Wednesday of a former state minister in charge of the government’s policy on integrated casino resorts has brought about another scandal for the administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and dealt a blow to one of the key aspects of the ruling party’s economic growth strategy. (Japan Times)
NHK has learned that a Japanese lawmaker arrested for allegedly taking bribes from a Chinese company is suspected of having received cash worth about 27,000 dollars on the day the Diet was dissolved for a snap election in 2017.
A male teacher at a public middle school has been dismissed after he was found to have taken illicit footage of a female student last month, the board of education said on Tuesday, reports NHK (Dec. 24). (tokyoreporter.com)
Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako on Thursday visited areas in northeastern Japan that were hit by a powerful typhoon in October to encourage the victims, in the couple's first trip to disaster-hit regions since the emperor's enthronement in May. (Kyodo)
Japan's welfare ministry estimates that the number of births in the country for the whole of this year will fall below 900,000 for the first time. The decline would be faster than the government's earlier prediction.
