Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako on Thursday visited areas in northeastern Japan that were hit by a powerful typhoon in October to encourage the victims, in the couple's first trip to disaster-hit regions since the emperor's enthronement in May.
The couple visited Marumori in Miyagi Prefecture as well as Motomiya in Fukushima Prefecture to see areas that were inundated as Typhoon Hagibis passed. The typhoon left more than 90 people dead, including a total 17 in the two municipalities.
The visit followed the completion earlier this month of a series of ceremonies marking the imperial succession.
After arriving in Marumori on a Self-Defense Forces helicopter and visiting an area where a river had overflowed, the couple met affected people including Masao Takano, 86, who has been living in temporary housing since his home was destroyed by the typhoon.
"You must have had a hard time. I am glad you were safe," the emperor told Takano. "I hope your life will be more settled," the empress told him.
The couple then went to Motomiya to view an area where an embankment along the Adatara River had collapsed and met with victims at a welfare facility.
Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako on Thursday visited areas in northeastern Japan that were hit by a powerful typhoon in October to encourage the victims, in the couple's first trip to disaster-hit regions since the emperor's enthronement in May. (Kyodo)
A court sentenced a Chinese man on Monday to 14 months in prison, suspended for three years, for intruding into war-linked Yasukuni shrine in Tokyo and damaging a drape by throwing ink on it earlier this year. (Kyodo)
A survey has found that 10.6 percent of the nation’s workers will likely be unable to take even a single day off during the nine-day year-end and New Year’s holiday period from Saturday to Jan. 5. (Japan Times)
Footage showing a Kurdish man from Turkey being restrained at an immigration center in Ibaraki Prefecture in January has been submitted to a Tokyo court by the facility after the man sought damages for allegedly being manhandled. (Japan Times)
Former Emperor Akihito turned 86 on Monday, marking his first birthday since stepping down from the Chrysanthemum Throne in late April to become the first Japanese monarch to abdicate in around 200 years. (Kyodo)
Japan's National Police Agency is planning to introduce a new driver's license for senior citizens that would only allow them to operate vehicles fitted with automatic brakes and other special safety features. (NHK)
The Tokyo District Court on Wednesday ordered prominent reporter Noriyuki Yamaguchi to pay 3.3 million yen in damages to journalist Shiori Ito in a civil lawsuit over her allegations he had raped her. (Japan Today)