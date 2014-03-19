The inmate was identified by the ministry as Wei Wei, 40, whose death sentence for the murder in Fukuoka was finalized in 2011.
It was the first execution ordered by Justice Minister Masako Mori since she assumed the post in October and the third execution this year following the hangings of two men on Aug 2.
According to the final ruling, Wei burgled the home of Shinjiro Matsumoto, 41, a clothing dealer, in June 2003 and killed him, his wife and their two children, in a conspiracy with two other Chinese men. They stole valuables from the home and submerged the four victims in Fukuoka's Hakata port by attaching weights to them.
"He killed an entire family for very selfish reasons. It was an extremely deplorable crime," Mori said.
The minister also said she signed the order of execution on Monday.
The latest hanging brought the number of executions under the government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who returned to power in 2012, to 39. Japan's capital punishment system has drawn both domestic and international criticism, though some polls suggest the majority of Japanese support it.
After the execution of Wei, a former student at a computer school, the number of inmates sitting on death row with finalized sentences totaled 111.
Last year, a total of 15 death-row inmates were executed -- Aum Shinrikyo doomsday cult founder Shoko Asahara, 63, and 12 former members of the group, in July, as well as two others in December.