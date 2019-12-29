An overnight ban on outdoor alcohol drinking will take effect near Tokyo's Shibuya Station on New Year's Eve to prevent merrymakers from causing trouble during celebrations.

Shibuya Ward will implement the measure between 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve and 5 a.m. on New Year's Day. Huge throngs of people are expected to gather near the station during the period to celebrate.

The ward will enforce the prohibition by applying the same ordinance prepared for Halloween revelers in October. The regulation will bar people from consuming alcohol in public areas near the station, such as the scramble crossing and parks.

The ward will also ask convenience store operators and other retailers in those areas to refrain from selling alcohol during the period. Ward staff will patrol the areas and instruct any violators not to drink.

Ward officials say they hope participants of year-end countdown events in Shibuya will observe the rules and mind their manners when welcoming the New Year.