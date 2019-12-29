Shibuya to ban outdoor drinking on New Year's Eve
NHK -- Dec 29
An overnight ban on outdoor alcohol drinking will take effect near Tokyo's Shibuya Station on New Year's Eve to prevent merrymakers from causing trouble during celebrations.

Shibuya Ward will implement the measure between 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve and 5 a.m. on New Year's Day. Huge throngs of people are expected to gather near the station during the period to celebrate.

The ward will enforce the prohibition by applying the same ordinance prepared for Halloween revelers in October. The regulation will bar people from consuming alcohol in public areas near the station, such as the scramble crossing and parks.

The ward will also ask convenience store operators and other retailers in those areas to refrain from selling alcohol during the period. Ward staff will patrol the areas and instruct any violators not to drink.

Ward officials say they hope participants of year-end countdown events in Shibuya will observe the rules and mind their manners when welcoming the New Year.

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
Dec 29
Lack of snow in, around Sapporo worries tourism officials, ski resort owners
Concerns are growing for tourism in Sapporo due to a serious shortage of snow in Hokkaido this year. (Japan Times)
Dec 29
Year-end exodus begins in Japan
Highways, airports and train stations around Japan are busy on Saturday as year-end travelers head for their hometowns and holiday destinations. (NHK)
Dec 29
Shibuya to ban outdoor drinking on New Year's Eve
An overnight ban on outdoor alcohol drinking will take effect near Tokyo's Shibuya Station on New Year's Eve to prevent merrymakers from causing trouble during celebrations. (NHK)
Dec 29
Burned by the bubble: Japan investors risk missing out on bargains
Even after the 1929 U.S. stock market crash, which triggered the Great Depression, share prices regained their pre-collapse highs in 25 years. (Nikkei)
Dec 28
Japan Cabinet approves MSDF units' dispatch to Middle East
Japan's Cabinet approved on Friday the dispatch of Maritime Self-Defense Force units to the Middle East, for the first time since the country enacted security-related bills in 2015, which were aimed at easing requirements for dispatching the MSDF. (Nikkei)
Dec 28
Heads of Japan Post group resign over improper insurance sales
The heads of Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd and two affiliates said on Friday they will resign over the improper sales of insurance policies, after the regulator announced administrative punishments against the companies. (Japan Today)
Dec 27
Death-row inmate hanged in 1st execution since August
Japan hanged a Chinese death-row inmate on Thursday convicted of killing four people in 2003, the Justice Ministry said, in the country's first execution since August. (Japan Today)
Dec 27
Akimoto suspected of taking bribe before election
NHK has learned that a Japanese lawmaker arrested for allegedly taking bribes from a Chinese company is suspected of having received cash worth about 27,000 dollars on the day the Diet was dissolved for a snap election in 2017. (NHK)
Dec 26
Japan births likely to fall below 900,000 in 2019
Japan's welfare ministry estimates that the number of births in the country for the whole of this year will fall below 900,000 for the first time. The decline would be faster than the government's earlier prediction. (NHK)
Dec 26
Lack of snow delays opening of Hokkaido ski slopes
A lack of snow is preventing some ski resorts in the northern Japanese prefecture of Hokkaido from opening. (NHK)