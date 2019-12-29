An overnight ban on outdoor alcohol drinking will take effect near Tokyo's Shibuya Station on New Year's Eve to prevent merrymakers from causing trouble during celebrations.
Shibuya Ward will implement the measure between 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve and 5 a.m. on New Year's Day. Huge throngs of people are expected to gather near the station during the period to celebrate.
The ward will enforce the prohibition by applying the same ordinance prepared for Halloween revelers in October. The regulation will bar people from consuming alcohol in public areas near the station, such as the scramble crossing and parks.
The ward will also ask convenience store operators and other retailers in those areas to refrain from selling alcohol during the period. Ward staff will patrol the areas and instruct any violators not to drink.
Ward officials say they hope participants of year-end countdown events in Shibuya will observe the rules and mind their manners when welcoming the New Year.
Japan's Cabinet approved on Friday the dispatch of Maritime Self-Defense Force units to the Middle East, for the first time since the country enacted security-related bills in 2015, which were aimed at easing requirements for dispatching the MSDF.
(Nikkei)
The heads of Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd and two affiliates said on Friday they will resign over the improper sales of insurance policies, after the regulator announced administrative punishments against the companies. (Japan Today)
NHK has learned that a Japanese lawmaker arrested for allegedly taking bribes from a Chinese company is suspected of having received cash worth about 27,000 dollars on the day the Diet was dissolved for a snap election in 2017.
(NHK)
Japan's welfare ministry estimates that the number of births in the country for the whole of this year will fall below 900,000 for the first time. The decline would be faster than the government's earlier prediction.
(NHK)