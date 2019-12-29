Japan's Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince and Crown Princess Akishino, turned 25 on Sunday.

Princess Kako graduated from International Christian University in Tokyo last spring. She took part in various activities over the past year, including ceremonies related to Emperor Naruhito's accession to the throne.

The princess also attended an awards ceremony for children's books in June on behalf of her mother for the first time. The Crown Princess had taken part in the event annually. Princess Kako read all of this year's award winners to prepare her speech at the ceremony.

The princess made her first official trip abroad in September, visiting Austria and Hungary. This year marks the 150th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries and Japan.

The princess studied the history and culture of the two nations ahead of her trip by reading about them and talking to experts.

As for her future activities, the Imperial Household Agency says it will scrutinize requests for her attendance before deciding which events she will take part in.

The princess is scheduled to visit the residences of the Emperor and Empress and the Emperor Emeritus and Empress Emerita on Sunday morning.