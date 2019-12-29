Japan's Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince and Crown Princess Akishino, turned 25 on Sunday.
Princess Kako graduated from International Christian University in Tokyo last spring. She took part in various activities over the past year, including ceremonies related to Emperor Naruhito's accession to the throne.
The princess also attended an awards ceremony for children's books in June on behalf of her mother for the first time. The Crown Princess had taken part in the event annually. Princess Kako read all of this year's award winners to prepare her speech at the ceremony.
The princess made her first official trip abroad in September, visiting Austria and Hungary. This year marks the 150th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries and Japan.
The princess studied the history and culture of the two nations ahead of her trip by reading about them and talking to experts.
As for her future activities, the Imperial Household Agency says it will scrutinize requests for her attendance before deciding which events she will take part in.
The princess is scheduled to visit the residences of the Emperor and Empress and the Emperor Emeritus and Empress Emerita on Sunday morning.
Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako on Thursday visited areas in northeastern Japan that were hit by a powerful typhoon in October to encourage the victims, in the couple's first trip to disaster-hit regions since the emperor's enthronement in May. (Kyodo)
A court sentenced a Chinese man on Monday to 14 months in prison, suspended for three years, for intruding into war-linked Yasukuni shrine in Tokyo and damaging a drape by throwing ink on it earlier this year. (Kyodo)
A survey has found that 10.6 percent of the nation’s workers will likely be unable to take even a single day off during the nine-day year-end and New Year’s holiday period from Saturday to Jan. 5. (Japan Times)
Footage showing a Kurdish man from Turkey being restrained at an immigration center in Ibaraki Prefecture in January has been submitted to a Tokyo court by the facility after the man sought damages for allegedly being manhandled. (Japan Times)
Former Emperor Akihito turned 86 on Monday, marking his first birthday since stepping down from the Chrysanthemum Throne in late April to become the first Japanese monarch to abdicate in around 200 years. (Kyodo)
Japan's National Police Agency is planning to introduce a new driver's license for senior citizens that would only allow them to operate vehicles fitted with automatic brakes and other special safety features. (NHK)