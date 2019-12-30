Giant rice cake ceremony for New Year
NHK -- Dec 31
Giant-sized rice cakes have been offered to a shrine in central Japan to ensure good health and an abundant harvest in the coming year.

Farmers and other residents of Aichi Prefecture make an offering of round-shaped rice cakes every year to the Atsuta Jingu shrine in Nagoya City.

Four rice cakes were offered on Monday--the largest measuring 1.5 meters in diameter and weighing around 450 kilograms.

People dressed in traditional white coats endured cold rain as they carried the giant rice cakes to the shrine's main hall. They later clapped their hands to offer a prayer.

The rice cakes will adorn the main hall till January 7. They will then be broken into pieces and distributed to worshippers in a tradition known as kagami biraki, or the rice cake breaking ceremony.

News source: NHK
