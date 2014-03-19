Good time to buy yen with your dollars, history suggests
Japan Times -- Dec 31
The last quarter of 2019 has been painful for yen bulls, but if history is any guide, good times may be just around the corner.

January has typically proved to be a favorable month for Japan’s currency, bringing gains against the dollar in seven of the last 10 years. Some Tokyo-based strategists expect a repeat in 2020.

The case for a stronger yen is backed by a seasonal pattern that sees the greenback typically weaken at the start of the year, as global investors sell their dollar holdings to make fresh investments overseas, according to Credit Agricole CIB.

The investment bank expects the dollar to also be pressured by the unwinding of positions by Chinese market participants ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays.

The dollar has gained against the yen “only once since 2014 in January,” said Yuji Saito, executive director of Credit Agricole’s foreign exchange department in Tokyo.

“Considering this, traders may want to sell the dollar around the end of the year or early next year.”

Bolstering predictions for a rebound, the yen has been sold off in the lead-up to the end of 2019. Demand has been sapped by improving U.S.-China trade relations, signs of a revival in global manufacturing and a decisive U.K. election result.

Japan’s is the sole Group of 10 currency to weaken against the greenback this quarter, having lost 1 percent since Sept. 30.

News source: Japan Times
MORE NEWS
Dec 31
Good time to buy yen with your dollars, history suggests
The last quarter of 2019 has been painful for yen bulls, but if history is any guide, good times may be just around the corner. (Japan Times)
Dec 29
Burned by the bubble: Japan investors risk missing out on bargains
Even after the 1929 U.S. stock market crash, which triggered the Great Depression, share prices regained their pre-collapse highs in 25 years. (Nikkei)
Dec 28
Heads of Japan Post group resign over improper insurance sales
The heads of Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd and two affiliates said on Friday they will resign over the improper sales of insurance policies, after the regulator announced administrative punishments against the companies. (Japan Today)
Dec 26
Heads of 3 Japan Post group firms to step down
The heads of three Japan Post group firms are set to resign amid a scandal involving dubious sales of insurance policies. (NHK)
Dec 26
2020 look ahead: Japan's economy is in trouble
The best thing you can say about the Japanese economy's 2019 is that, mercifully, the year will soon be over. (Nikkei)
Dec 24
Japan's electronics makers break the bank to woo talented AI engineers
Electronics makers are revising pay scales to attract competent engineers, including by throwing salaries of more than ¥10 million per year at recruits fresh out of college. (Japan Times)
Dec 23
All-you-can-rent startups turn Japan's 8m empty homes into gems
In Nichinan, Japan, a city of about 50,000 people on the southwestern island of Kyushu, a house that had sat abandoned for more than a decade gained new life this summer. (Nikkei)
Dec 20
BOJ keeps policy unchanged
The Bank of Japan has decided to keep its easing policy unchanged. (NHK)
Dec 20
Japan's labor productivity still lowest among G7 members in 2018
Japan’s labor productivity remained the lowest among the Group of Seven countries in 2018, public interest foundation the Japan Productivity Center said Wednesday. (Japan Times)
Dec 19
Japan to tighten screws on tech giants to ensure transparency
Japan will tighten regulations to prevent technology giants including Facebook Inc and Google from abusing their market power and having unfair advantage over small businesses, officials said on Tuesday. (Japan Today)