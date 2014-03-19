Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday pledged to promote reforms in Japan, ranging from social security to the Constitution, while expressing his hope the country will successfully host the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics later this summer.
“Now we have dynamism toward the future and therefore we should powerfully press for building a nation for a new era,” Abe said in his New Year’s statement.
Remembering he saw the last Tokyo Olympics in 1964 at the age of 10, he said, “I hope (this year’s games) will also be a wonderful event that will excite children and let them have dreams for the future.”
On policy issues, Abe said he “will go ahead with major reforms that will shape our country. And beyond that, I see a constitutional revision.”
Last year Abe became Japan’s longest-serving prime minister. His current term as president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party is due to end in September 2021.
But his long-held goal of amending the pacifist Constitution remains far off, with opposition parties criticizing him for rushing to get debate going in the Diet.
In his New Year’s address released Wednesday, Emperor Naruhito said he hopes that 2020 will be a happy year free of any major disasters. The message was released as he begins his first full year as the symbol of state after ascending the chrysanthemum throne last year. (Japan Times)
Japan’s superlow altitude satellite Tsubame has been registered by Guinness World Records as having achieved the “lowest altitude by an Earth observation satellite in orbit,” the nation’s space agency has announced. (Japan Times)