Emperor gives first new year greeting
NHK -- Jan 03
Japanese Emperor Naruhito said he is praying for the happiness of people in Japan and the world in his first New Year greetings of the Reiwa era.

The Emperor, who ascended the throne last May, and other members of the Imperial family greeted well-wishers at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Thursday.

He expressed concern about the difficulties many people are facing following last year's typhoons and heavy rains.

He was joined on the palace balcony by Empress Masako, Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko as well as Crown Prince and Crown Princess Akishino.

It was the first time since the Imperial succession that the Emperor Emeritus and Empress Emerita appeared in public with the Emperor and Empress.

The Imperial Household Agency says more than 68,000 people had visited the palace.

2日、皇居では令和初の新年一般参賀が行われました。天皇皇后両陛下をはじめ、上皇ご夫妻もお出ましになり、笑顔で手を振られました。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Jan 03
Emperor gives first new year greeting
Japanese Emperor Naruhito said he is praying for the happiness of people in Japan and the world in his first New Year greetings of the Reiwa era. (NHK)
Jan 03
Lebanon receives Interpol arrest warrant for Ghosn
Lebanon's caretaker justice minister says his country has received an international wanted notice for former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn from Interpol. (NHK)
Jan 02
Emperor Naruhito uses first New Year's address to express hopes for disaster-free year
In his New Year’s address released Wednesday, Emperor Naruhito said he hopes that 2020 will be a happy year free of any major disasters. The message was released as he begins his first full year as the symbol of state after ascending the chrysanthemum throne last year. (Japan Times)
Jan 02
Japanese media blast 'cowardly' Carlos Ghosn after escape
The usually staid Japanese media lambasted the “cowardly” Carlos Ghosn on Wednesday, after the tycoon jumped bail and fled to Lebanon to avoid trial in Japan. (Japan Times)
Jan 02
Abe vows reforms and voices hope for successful Tokyo Olympics in 2020
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday pledged to promote reforms in Japan, ranging from social security to the Constitution, while expressing his hope the country will successfully host the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics later this summer. (Japan Times)
Jan 01
Carlos Ghosn's escape astounds a Japan struggling for answers
(nytimes.com)
Jan 01
Tokyo District Court revokes Ghosn's bail
Sources say the Tokyo District Court has decided to revoke the bail of former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn. (NHK)
Dec 31
Good time to buy yen with your dollars, history suggests
The last quarter of 2019 has been painful for yen bulls, but if history is any guide, good times may be just around the corner. (Japan Times)
Dec 31
Japan's low altitude satellite Tsubame registered in Guinness World Records
Japan’s superlow altitude satellite Tsubame has been registered by Guinness World Records as having achieved the “lowest altitude by an Earth observation satellite in orbit,” the nation’s space agency has announced. (Japan Times)
Dec 29
Lack of snow in, around Sapporo worries tourism officials, ski resort owners
Concerns are growing for tourism in Sapporo due to a serious shortage of snow in Hokkaido this year. (Japan Times)