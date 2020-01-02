In his New Year’s address released Wednesday, Emperor Naruhito said he hopes that 2020 will be a happy year free of any major disasters. The message was released as he begins his first full year as the symbol of state after ascending the chrysanthemum throne last year. (Japan Times)
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday pledged to promote reforms in Japan, ranging from social security to the Constitution, while expressing his hope the country will successfully host the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics later this summer. (Japan Times)
Japan’s superlow altitude satellite Tsubame has been registered by Guinness World Records as having achieved the “lowest altitude by an Earth observation satellite in orbit,” the nation’s space agency has announced. (Japan Times)