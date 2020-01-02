Japanese Emperor Naruhito said he is praying for the happiness of people in Japan and the world in his first New Year greetings of the Reiwa era.

The Emperor, who ascended the throne last May, and other members of the Imperial family greeted well-wishers at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Thursday.

He expressed concern about the difficulties many people are facing following last year's typhoons and heavy rains.

He was joined on the palace balcony by Empress Masako, Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko as well as Crown Prince and Crown Princess Akishino.

It was the first time since the Imperial succession that the Emperor Emeritus and Empress Emerita appeared in public with the Emperor and Empress.

The Imperial Household Agency says more than 68,000 people had visited the palace.

2日、皇居では令和初の新年一般参賀が行われました。天皇皇后両陛下をはじめ、上皇ご夫妻もお出ましになり、笑顔で手を振られました。