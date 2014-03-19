Tokyo’s oldest subway line got a brand-new station Friday in the tourism and nightlife hub of Shibuya, which is rapidly transforming ahead of the Olympics this summer.

The Ginza Line’s new Shibuya Station has a platform that’s twice as wide as before at 12 meters across, compared with some 6 meters for the former one, and a wavy roof shaped like the letter M that could become a new icon of the district.

A short distance away from the previous station, the new station is expected to make it easier for passengers to transfer to and from the capital’s busy Yamanote Line of East Japan Railway Co. and other train services.

“The old station had challenges, including narrow entrance gates and platforms. We hope the new one will be loved as a safe and convenient station,” Tokyo Metro Co. President Akiyoshi Yamamura said at an opening ceremony as the first train departed the platform after 5 a.m. bound for Asakusa.

“We’ll continue working on installing platform doors and restrooms at the new station to make it safe and convenient for users,” he said.

Tokyo Metro, which began the relocation work in February 2009, plans to equip the new station with elevators and platform safety gates in time for the Olympics and Paralympics.