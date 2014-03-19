Tokyo’s oldest subway line got a brand-new station Friday in the tourism and nightlife hub of Shibuya, which is rapidly transforming ahead of the Olympics this summer.
The Ginza Line’s new Shibuya Station has a platform that’s twice as wide as before at 12 meters across, compared with some 6 meters for the former one, and a wavy roof shaped like the letter M that could become a new icon of the district.
A short distance away from the previous station, the new station is expected to make it easier for passengers to transfer to and from the capital’s busy Yamanote Line of East Japan Railway Co. and other train services.
“The old station had challenges, including narrow entrance gates and platforms. We hope the new one will be loved as a safe and convenient station,” Tokyo Metro Co. President Akiyoshi Yamamura said at an opening ceremony as the first train departed the platform after 5 a.m. bound for Asakusa.
“We’ll continue working on installing platform doors and restrooms at the new station to make it safe and convenient for users,” he said.
Tokyo Metro, which began the relocation work in February 2009, plans to equip the new station with elevators and platform safety gates in time for the Olympics and Paralympics.
Fifteen people were rushed to hospitals in Tokyo after choking on traditional New Year’s rice cakes (mochi) on Wednesday and Thursday, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said. One of them, a man in his 80s, later died from consuming this annual treat. (Japan Today)
Snow-capped, symmetrically cone-shaped and awe-inspiringly tall, Mount Fuji has for centuries provided Japanese with something of a spiritual backbone, attracting hundreds of thousands of climbers every year. (Japan Times)
In his New Year’s address released Wednesday, Emperor Naruhito said he hopes that 2020 will be a happy year free of any major disasters. The message was released as he begins his first full year as the symbol of state after ascending the chrysanthemum throne last year. (Japan Times)
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday pledged to promote reforms in Japan, ranging from social security to the Constitution, while expressing his hope the country will successfully host the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics later this summer. (Japan Times)