The auction bell at Tokyo's wholesale food market in Toyosu rang for the first time this year on Sunday. A wholesalers' representative said he hopes for a prosperous year with many blue fin tuna up for auction.
The lively auction began shortly after 5:00 a.m.
A 276-kilogram blue fin tuna caught in Japan's northern prefecture of Aomori fetched 193 million yen, or about 1.8 million dollars. It was the second highest price in history following one recorded last year.
The successful bidder was the head of a sushi restaurant chain headquartered in Tsukiji, Tokyo.
President of the chain Kiyoshi Kimura said it was expensive but he is glad to get it because it is the first new year auction in the new era, Reiwa.
He added that now his restaurants can serve the best tuna to customers.
The auction bell at Tokyo's wholesale food market in Toyosu rang for the first time this year on Sunday. A wholesalers' representative said he hopes for a prosperous year with many blue fin tuna up for auction.
(NHK)
Swedish teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg pledged to continue her fight this year for measures to curb climate change and expressed hope that she may visit Japan, given the opportunity. (Japan Today)
Fifteen people were rushed to hospitals in Tokyo after choking on traditional New Year’s rice cakes (mochi) on Wednesday and Thursday, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said. One of them, a man in his 80s, later died from consuming this annual treat. (Japan Today)
Snow-capped, symmetrically cone-shaped and awe-inspiringly tall, Mount Fuji has for centuries provided Japanese with something of a spiritual backbone, attracting hundreds of thousands of climbers every year. (Japan Times)
In his New Year’s address released Wednesday, Emperor Naruhito said he hopes that 2020 will be a happy year free of any major disasters. The message was released as he begins his first full year as the symbol of state after ascending the chrysanthemum throne last year. (Japan Times)