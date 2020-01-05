First tuna auction of new era and new year held
NHK -- Jan 05
The auction bell at Tokyo's wholesale food market in Toyosu rang for the first time this year on Sunday. A wholesalers' representative said he hopes for a prosperous year with many blue fin tuna up for auction.

The lively auction began shortly after 5:00 a.m.

A 276-kilogram blue fin tuna caught in Japan's northern prefecture of Aomori fetched 193 million yen, or about 1.8 million dollars. It was the second highest price in history following one recorded last year.

The successful bidder was the head of a sushi restaurant chain headquartered in Tsukiji, Tokyo.

President of the chain Kiyoshi Kimura said it was expensive but he is glad to get it because it is the first new year auction in the new era, Reiwa.

He added that now his restaurants can serve the best tuna to customers.

東京・江東区の豊洲市場では令和になって初めての初競りが行われ、青森県大間産の本マグロが1億9320万円で競り落とされました。 　5日午前5時すぎ、鐘の合図とともに新春恒例の生のマグロの初競りが始まりました。威勢の良い声が飛び交うなか、今年、最高値を付けたのは青森県大間産の276キロの本マグロで、1億9320万円で競り落とされました。1キロ70万円で、過去2番目の値となりました。築地から豊洲に移転して初めて行われた去年の初競りでは、青森県大間産の本マグロが史上最高の3億3360万円で競り落とされました。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
