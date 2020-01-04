Heavy traffic with people returning home
NHK -- Jan 05
Transport and roads in Japan are crowded with people returning from new year holidays in their hometowns or abroad.

Japan Railway group companies say Shinkansen bullet trains bound for major cities are crowded all day Saturday. Tokaido-Sanyo Shinkansen lines are fully booked. Joetsu, Hokuriku, Tohoku, Hokkaido, Akita and Yamagata lines are also near-fully booked.

Airline officials say domestic flights departing for Tokyo or Osaka are almost full all day.

The Japan Road Traffic Information Center says expressways are already congested. At 11:a.m. vehicles heading for Nagoya were backed up for 19 kilometers at Kusatsu junction in Shiga Prefecture on the Meishin motorway.

Traffic officials say congestion will be heavier in the afternoon. They predict between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., traffic bound for Tokyo will be bumper-to-bumper for 35 kilometers starting at the Yamato tunnel in Kanagawa Prefecture on the Tomei Expressway.

Many families are flying back from overseas vacations. At Narita Airport outside of Tokyo the number of travelers is projected to peak on Saturday at more than 60,000.

Sunday will likely see big crowds again.

In western Japan, the operator of Kansai International Airport says traveler numbers will peak on Saturday and Sunday.

An estimated 40,000 people arrive at the airport daily.

The operator expects about 710,000 passengers on international flights to use the airport during the 10 days between December 27 and January 5.That's likely to be a new record for this season, for the seventh year in a row.

MORE NEWS
Jan 05
First tuna auction of new era and new year held
The auction bell at Tokyo's wholesale food market in Toyosu rang for the first time this year on Sunday. A wholesalers' representative said he hopes for a prosperous year with many blue fin tuna up for auction. (NHK)
Jan 05
Thunberg keen to visit Japan in 2020
Swedish teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg pledged to continue her fight this year for measures to curb climate change and expressed hope that she may visit Japan, given the opportunity. (Japan Today)
Jan 04
Renovated Shibuya subway station with M-shaped roof open for business
Tokyo’s oldest subway line got a brand-new station Friday in the tourism and nightlife hub of Shibuya, which is rapidly transforming ahead of the Olympics this summer. (Japan Times)
Jan 04
1 dead, 14 in hospital in Tokyo after choking on 'mochi'
Fifteen people were rushed to hospitals in Tokyo after choking on traditional New Year’s rice cakes (mochi) on Wednesday and Thursday, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said. One of them, a man in his 80s, later died from consuming this annual treat. (Japan Today)
Jan 04
After 300 years, is majestic Mount Fuji 'on standby' for next eruption?
Snow-capped, symmetrically cone-shaped and awe-inspiringly tall, Mount Fuji has for centuries provided Japanese with something of a spiritual backbone, attracting hundreds of thousands of climbers every year. (Japan Times)
Jan 03
Emperor gives first new year greeting
Japanese Emperor Naruhito said he is praying for the happiness of people in Japan and the world in his first New Year greetings of the Reiwa era. (NHK)
Jan 03
Lebanon receives Interpol arrest warrant for Ghosn
Lebanon's caretaker justice minister says his country has received an international wanted notice for former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn from Interpol. (NHK)
Jan 02
Emperor Naruhito uses first New Year's address to express hopes for disaster-free year
In his New Year’s address released Wednesday, Emperor Naruhito said he hopes that 2020 will be a happy year free of any major disasters. The message was released as he begins his first full year as the symbol of state after ascending the chrysanthemum throne last year. (Japan Times)
Jan 02
Japanese media blast 'cowardly' Carlos Ghosn after escape
The usually staid Japanese media lambasted the “cowardly” Carlos Ghosn on Wednesday, after the tycoon jumped bail and fled to Lebanon to avoid trial in Japan. (Japan Times)