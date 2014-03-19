A female flight attendant for All Nippon Airways (ANA) caused delays in the departures of four domestic flights from Fukuoka Airport after she was found to be over the legal alcohol limit before boarding.
According to a statement from ANA on Saturday, the flight attendant in her 20s was scheduled to board a flight from Fukuoka to Narita Airport on Friday morning, Fuji TV reported. However, she tested positive for alcohol during a pre-boarding inspection.
The airline was forced to switch crew members, which delayed a total of four flights — three of which were heading to Haneda Airport in Tokyo. Those flights were delayed up to 25 minutes.
According to ANA regulations, cabin crew are prohibited from consuming alcohol 24 hours before a flight instead of 12 hours which used to be the policy. The airline said the cabin attendant had been drinking the night before.
The mandatory alcohol test was carried out before flight NH2124 was scheduled to depart at 7:20 a.m. on Jan 3. After the test, taken at 6:30 a.m., showed that the woman had 0.14 milligrams of alcohol per liter on her breath, a scramble to replace her caused planes to be delayed.
