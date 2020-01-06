Japanese netizens vote on which of nation’s prefectures would make the best weapons in battle
But now it’s time to answer the real question that we all want to know when it comes to how the prefectures stack up: which ones would make the best weapons for hand-to-hand combat?
The survey was conducted at the Japanese website Town Net, where residents from all over the country cast their votes for the deadliest-looking prefectures.
Here’s how the top prefectures came out:
Ishikawa Prefecture — 111 votes — 12.9 percent
Kōchi Prefecture — 110 votes — 12.8 percent
Fukui Prefecture — 77 votes — 9.0 percent
Aomori Prefecture — 70 votes — 8.2 percent
Niigata Prefecture — 64 votes — 7.5 percent
With its long, slender shape, Ishikawa is the perfect prefecture to grab and cudgel your opponent with one hand. Plus as one reader explained, it also bears a striking resemblance to a bottle opener, giving it extra function to crack open a victory drink.
Jan 06
Kane Tanaka has extended her record as the world’s oldest person by celebrating her 117th birthday at a nursing home in the city of Fukuoka. (Japan Times)
Jan 06
Japanese netizens vote on which of nation’s prefectures would make the best weapons in battle (soranews24.com)
Jan 04
The government is considering designating highly skilled masters of Japanese cuisine and sake brewing as “living national treasures,” a title currently limited to performers and experts skilled in traditional arts and crafts, sources familiar with the matter said Friday. (Japan Times)
Jan 03
NHK’s “Kohaku” song festival on New Year’s Eve saw its viewer share fall to a record low despite special appearances by stars including comedian Takeshi Kitano and American rock band Kiss, a survey by a TV research firm showed Thursday.
(Japan Times)
Jan 03
Japanese Emperor Naruhito said he is praying for the happiness of people in Japan and the world in his first New Year greetings of the Reiwa era.
(NHK)
Jan 02
In his New Year’s address released Wednesday, Emperor Naruhito said he hopes that 2020 will be a happy year free of any major disasters. The message was released as he begins his first full year as the symbol of state after ascending the chrysanthemum throne last year. (Japan Times)
Jan 02
Hundreds of people in Osaka watched the first sunrise of the year from the top of the country's tallest building.
(NHK)
Dec 31
With another Japanese Christmas in the books, we’ve often talked about the unique holiday custom here of eating fried chicken, particularly that of Kentucky Fried Chicken. However, there is another KFC-related ritual in Japan that even those who live here are surprised exists. (soranews24.com)
Dec 31
Giant-sized rice cakes have been offered to a shrine in central Japan to ensure good health and an abundant harvest in the coming year.
(NHK)
Dec 29
Japan's Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince and Crown Princess Akishino, turned 25 on Sunday.
(NHK)