Japanese netizens vote on which of nation’s prefectures would make the best weapons in battle

But now it’s time to answer the real question that we all want to know when it comes to how the prefectures stack up: which ones would make the best weapons for hand-to-hand combat?

The survey was conducted at the Japanese website Town Net, where residents from all over the country cast their votes for the deadliest-looking prefectures.

Here’s how the top prefectures came out:

Ishikawa Prefecture — 111 votes — 12.9 percent

Kōchi Prefecture — 110 votes — 12.8 percent

Fukui Prefecture — 77 votes — 9.0 percent

Aomori Prefecture — 70 votes — 8.2 percent

Niigata Prefecture — 64 votes — 7.5 percent

With its long, slender shape, Ishikawa is the perfect prefecture to grab and cudgel your opponent with one hand. Plus as one reader explained, it also bears a striking resemblance to a bottle opener, giving it extra function to crack open a victory drink.