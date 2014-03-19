No X-ray screening was performed on the luggage thought to have hidden former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn at a Japanese airport during his escape from the country, a source familiar with the matter told Nikkei on Sunday. (Nikkei)
A female flight attendant for All Nippon Airways (ANA) caused delays in the departures of four domestic flights from Fukuoka Airport after she was found to be over the legal alcohol limit before boarding. (Japan Today)
Swedish teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg pledged to continue her fight this year for measures to curb climate change and expressed hope that she may visit Japan, given the opportunity. (Japan Today)
Fifteen people were rushed to hospitals in Tokyo after choking on traditional New Year’s rice cakes (mochi) on Wednesday and Thursday, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said. One of them, a man in his 80s, later died from consuming this annual treat. (Japan Today)
Snow-capped, symmetrically cone-shaped and awe-inspiringly tall, Mount Fuji has for centuries provided Japanese with something of a spiritual backbone, attracting hundreds of thousands of climbers every year. (Japan Times)