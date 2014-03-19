Former lower house lawmaker Yukiko Miyake was found dead at a waterfront in Tokyo several days ago, with police suspecting she might have committed suicide, investigative sources said Monday.

Miyake, 54, was a TV reporter before she won her House of Representatives seat in the August 2009 general election. She was a member of the then-ruling Democratic Party of Japan.

In winning the election, Miyake was supported by Ichiro Ozawa, a one-time power broker in Japanese politics, who is now a member of the Democratic Party for the People.

Miyake was one of the female candidates handpicked by Ozawa for the election and dubbed "Ozawa girls." After leaving the DPJ, she joined the People's Life First party established by Ozawa.