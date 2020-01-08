Tokyo prosecutors have obtained an arrest warrant for the wife of former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn on suspicion of perjury as officials stepped up efforts to bring the fugitive car industry boss back to face trial on financial misconduct charges.
The move against Carole Ghosn, who is not in Japan, followed her husband's flight to Lebanon last week while he was out on bail awaiting trial for alleged financial misconduct.
Prosecutors said in a statement that Carole Ghosn gave false evidence to a Tokyo court last year in her husband's case about the transfer of money from one company to another that allegedly caused losses to Nissan.
She also denied knowing various people or meeting them, they said. The allegations cited were unrelated to Ghosn's escape.
Carole Ghosn was banned from meeting her husband after his release on bail because of fears she might help tamper with evidence.
Lebanon and Japan do not have an extradition treaty and Japanese justice officials acknowledge it is unclear whether the two can be brought back to Japan to face any charges.
Prosecutors have said they did not want Ghosn to be granted bail because they saw him as a flight risk.
In Beirut, the justice minister confirmed that prosecutors had received a "red notice" arrest warrant from Interpol in respect of Ghosn and would take the necessary action.
But the ministry said nothing had been received from Japanese prosecutors relating to an arrest warrant for his wife, Carole, who is in the Lebanese capital.
