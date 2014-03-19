Toyota unveils plan to build 'city of the future' near Mount Fuji
theguardian.com -- Jan 08
Toyota has unveiled plans to build a sustainable “city of the future” near Mount Fuji that will run on hydrogen fuel cells and become a living laboratory for self-driving vehicles, robotics and artificial intelligence.

The Japanese carmaker said Woven City, covering 70hectares on the site of a factory that is due for closure, would be home to full-time residents and researchers. The name is a reference to the firm’s origins as a loom manufacturer.

The prototype city, announced at the CES technology show in Las Vegas, will host a futuristic community that will cut carbon dioxide emissions from vehicles and buildings and use internet technology in practically every aspect of daily life.

Toyota said about 2,000 people, mostly the firm’s employees, would live in the city to begin with and construction was due to start next year.

The city was designed by Bjarke Ingels, the Danish architect whose firm was behind the 2 World Trade Centre building in New York and Google’s offices in Silicon Valley and London.

News source: theguardian.com
MORE NEWS
Jan 08
Japan issues arrest warrant for wife of ex-Nissan chairman
Tokyo prosecutors have obtained an arrest warrant for the wife of former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn on suspicion of perjury as officials stepped up efforts to bring the fugitive car industry boss back to face trial on financial misconduct charges. (The Age)
Jan 08
Two warring yakuza groups to face stronger crackdowns
Two warring yakuza groups will face stronger crackdowns after public safety commissions in six prefectures designated them Tuesday as “crime syndicates at war” in an effort to weaken them and stop their escalating battles. (Japan Times)
Jan 08
Toyota unveils plan to build 'city of the future' near Mount Fuji
Toyota has unveiled plans to build a sustainable “city of the future” near Mount Fuji that will run on hydrogen fuel cells and become a living laboratory for self-driving vehicles, robotics and artificial intelligence. (theguardian.com)
Jan 08
Snow transported to Sapporo for annual festival
Work has begun to carry snow to the northern Japanese city of Sapporo for an annual festival featuring huge snow sculptures. (NHK)
Jan 07
Ghosn's escape from Japan: New details
Former Nissan and Renault boss Carlos Ghosn began his astonishing escape from Japan with a bullet train ride from Tokyo to Osaka, possibly accompanied by several people, Japan's Kyodo News reported Monday. (aljazeera.com)
Jan 07
Avant-garde posters unveiled as Tokyo Olympics near
The official posters are out for this year's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. (Japan Today)
Jan 06
Japanese woman in Fukuoka Prefecture celebrates 117th year with party at nursing home
Kane Tanaka has extended her record as the world’s oldest person by celebrating her 117th birthday at a nursing home in the city of Fukuoka. (Japan Times)
Jan 06
Drunk ANA flight attendant causes 4 domestic flights to be delayed in Fukuoka
A female flight attendant for All Nippon Airways (ANA) caused delays in the departures of four domestic flights from Fukuoka Airport after she was found to be over the legal alcohol limit before boarding. (Japan Today)
Jan 06
New bullet train to start rolling on July 1
A Japanese railway says that a new bullet train model will be put into service on the Tokaido Shinkansen line on July 1, in time for Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games. (NHK)
Jan 06
Tuna fetches Y193.2 mil at New Year auction in Tokyo
A bluefin tuna fetched 193.2 million yen on Sunday at the New Year's auction at Tokyo's Toyosu fish market, the second-highest price on record. (Japan Today)