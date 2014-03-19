Toyota has unveiled plans to build a sustainable “city of the future” near Mount Fuji that will run on hydrogen fuel cells and become a living laboratory for self-driving vehicles, robotics and artificial intelligence.
The Japanese carmaker said Woven City, covering 70hectares on the site of a factory that is due for closure, would be home to full-time residents and researchers. The name is a reference to the firm’s origins as a loom manufacturer.
The prototype city, announced at the CES technology show in Las Vegas, will host a futuristic community that will cut carbon dioxide emissions from vehicles and buildings and use internet technology in practically every aspect of daily life.
Toyota said about 2,000 people, mostly the firm’s employees, would live in the city to begin with and construction was due to start next year.
The city was designed by Bjarke Ingels, the Danish architect whose firm was behind the 2 World Trade Centre building in New York and Google’s offices in Silicon Valley and London.
Tokyo prosecutors have obtained an arrest warrant for the wife of former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn on suspicion of perjury as officials stepped up efforts to bring the fugitive car industry boss back to face trial on financial misconduct charges. (The Age)
Two warring yakuza groups will face stronger crackdowns after public safety commissions in six prefectures designated them Tuesday as “crime syndicates at war” in an effort to weaken them and stop their escalating battles. (Japan Times)
Former Nissan and Renault boss Carlos Ghosn began his astonishing escape from Japan with a bullet train ride from Tokyo to Osaka, possibly accompanied by several people, Japan's Kyodo News reported Monday. (aljazeera.com)
A female flight attendant for All Nippon Airways (ANA) caused delays in the departures of four domestic flights from Fukuoka Airport after she was found to be over the legal alcohol limit before boarding. (Japan Today)