Work has begun to carry snow to the northern Japanese city of Sapporo for an annual festival featuring huge snow sculptures.
About 200 people, including members of the Self Defense Forces, attended an event held Tuesday at the Odori Park to mark the start of the work.
Spectators applauded as three dumper trucks unloaded snow.
The organizing committee chairman, Ryu Shibata, said the festival will be the first major event in 2020, the year of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games. He said he hopes it will be successful despite a record shortage of snow.
Organizers are working to secure enough snow. They asked trucking companies to begin transporting snow on Sunday, which was earlier than initially planned, from areas further away than usual.
They say about 6,000 truckloads of snow will be carried into festival sites by January 29.
The snow festival will be held at the Odori and Susukino sites from February 4 to 11, and at the Tsudome site from January 31 through February 11.
Tokyo prosecutors have obtained an arrest warrant for the wife of former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn on suspicion of perjury as officials stepped up efforts to bring the fugitive car industry boss back to face trial on financial misconduct charges. (The Age)
Two warring yakuza groups will face stronger crackdowns after public safety commissions in six prefectures designated them Tuesday as “crime syndicates at war” in an effort to weaken them and stop their escalating battles. (Japan Times)
Toyota has unveiled plans to build a sustainable “city of the future” near Mount Fuji that will run on hydrogen fuel cells and become a living laboratory for self-driving vehicles, robotics and artificial intelligence. (theguardian.com)
Former Nissan and Renault boss Carlos Ghosn began his astonishing escape from Japan with a bullet train ride from Tokyo to Osaka, possibly accompanied by several people, Japan's Kyodo News reported Monday. (aljazeera.com)
A female flight attendant for All Nippon Airways (ANA) caused delays in the departures of four domestic flights from Fukuoka Airport after she was found to be over the legal alcohol limit before boarding. (Japan Today)