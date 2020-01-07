Commercial services using next-generation 5G networks will begin this year in Japan.

The country's three major mobile phone carriers -- NTT Docomo, KDDI and Softbank -- are scheduled to launch their services this spring. Rakuten hopes to begin a service in June.

The 5G are expected to play a major role in the entertainment industry, distributing content such as sports and music event videos.

The carriers are currently working with various firms to test ways to put the technology to practical use.

Possibilities include telemedicine using three-dimensional images, and the use of high-definition drones images for security at stadiums and other locations.