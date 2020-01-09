Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn made his case to the media on Wednesday in Beirut, a little more than a week after skipping bail and fleeing Japan. He said the allegations against him are untrue, and he should never have been arrested in the first place.

The world's most famous fugitive told reporters his side of a saga that has lasted more than a year. Ghosn accused Japan's judicial system of violating his basic human rights. He said his arrest was staged by prosecutors in conjunction with Nissan. He said collusion between the automaker and prosecutors is widespread.

Ghosn said Japan's conviction rate is 99.4 percent, and that he had been presumed guilty. He said he fled because he believes he would not get a fair trial.

He said he will explain why he left, but not how.

Ghosn has been charged with understating his compensation in Nissan securities reports. He is also accused of aggravated breach of trust over suspected misappropriation of Nissan funds.

Tokyo prosecutors say Japan's legal system guarantees all defendants the right to a prompt, open and fair trial. They say Ghosn's rights were fully guaranteed.

Japanese officials say they will closely examine the content of Ghosn's remarks. They say he left Japan illegally, and that they plan to ask the Lebanese government to hand him over, despite the absence of an extradition treaty between the two countries.