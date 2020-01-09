Ghosn defends decision to flee Japan
NHK -- Jan 09
Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn made his case to the media on Wednesday in Beirut, a little more than a week after skipping bail and fleeing Japan. He said the allegations against him are untrue, and he should never have been arrested in the first place.

The world's most famous fugitive told reporters his side of a saga that has lasted more than a year. Ghosn accused Japan's judicial system of violating his basic human rights. He said his arrest was staged by prosecutors in conjunction with Nissan. He said collusion between the automaker and prosecutors is widespread.

Ghosn said Japan's conviction rate is 99.4 percent, and that he had been presumed guilty. He said he fled because he believes he would not get a fair trial.

He said he will explain why he left, but not how.

Ghosn has been charged with understating his compensation in Nissan securities reports. He is also accused of aggravated breach of trust over suspected misappropriation of Nissan funds.

Tokyo prosecutors say Japan's legal system guarantees all defendants the right to a prompt, open and fair trial. They say Ghosn's rights were fully guaranteed.

Japanese officials say they will closely examine the content of Ghosn's remarks. They say he left Japan illegally, and that they plan to ask the Lebanese government to hand him over, despite the absence of an extradition treaty between the two countries.

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
Jan 09
Ghosn defends decision to flee Japan
Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn made his case to the media on Wednesday in Beirut, a little more than a week after skipping bail and fleeing Japan. He said the allegations against him are untrue, and he should never have been arrested in the first place. (NHK)
Jan 09
Fukuoka mom and boyfriend found guilty of tying up daughter and forcing her to take cold bath
A mother and her boyfriend were found guilty Wednesday of forcing the woman’s 8-year-old daughter into a cold bath on multiple occasions by binding her wrists and ankles. (Japan Times)
Jan 09
Man accused of killing 19 disabled people disrupts trial
A Japanese man accused of stabbing 19 disabled people to death pleaded not guilty on Wednesday in a dramatic trial session interrupted when he seemed to put something in his mouth, struggled with court officials and lay on the floor writhing. (Japan Today)
Jan 08
Japan issues arrest warrant for wife of ex-Nissan chairman
Tokyo prosecutors have obtained an arrest warrant for the wife of former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn on suspicion of perjury as officials stepped up efforts to bring the fugitive car industry boss back to face trial on financial misconduct charges. (The Age)
Jan 08
Two warring yakuza groups to face stronger crackdowns
Two warring yakuza groups will face stronger crackdowns after public safety commissions in six prefectures designated them Tuesday as “crime syndicates at war” in an effort to weaken them and stop their escalating battles. (Japan Times)
Jan 08
Toyota unveils plan to build 'city of the future' near Mount Fuji
Toyota has unveiled plans to build a sustainable “city of the future” near Mount Fuji that will run on hydrogen fuel cells and become a living laboratory for self-driving vehicles, robotics and artificial intelligence. (theguardian.com)
Jan 08
Snow transported to Sapporo for annual festival
Work has begun to carry snow to the northern Japanese city of Sapporo for an annual festival featuring huge snow sculptures. (NHK)
Jan 07
Ghosn's escape from Japan: New details
Former Nissan and Renault boss Carlos Ghosn began his astonishing escape from Japan with a bullet train ride from Tokyo to Osaka, possibly accompanied by several people, Japan's Kyodo News reported Monday. (aljazeera.com)
Jan 07
Avant-garde posters unveiled as Tokyo Olympics near
The official posters are out for this year's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. (Japan Today)
Jan 06
Japanese woman in Fukuoka Prefecture celebrates 117th year with party at nursing home
Kane Tanaka has extended her record as the world’s oldest person by celebrating her 117th birthday at a nursing home in the city of Fukuoka. (Japan Times)