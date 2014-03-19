Former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn’s wife, Carole, said Tuesday she was not in the loop about his audacious escape from Japan, adding that it was the “only choice possible.”

Speaking after Japanese prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for her, Carole Ghosn told France’s Le Parisien newspaper that she knew nothing about the Dec. 29-30 escape when Carlos Ghosn jumped bail and fled from Tokyo.

The interview came hours before an eagerly awaited press conference by the disgraced executive in Beirut on Wednesday.

“I wasn’t aware of anything. … I was in Beirut with my children to celebrate Christmas, someone called me to say ‘I have a surprise for you.’ It was the best in all my life!” she said.

“Fleeing was the only possible choice as he saw his trial being postponed indefinitely and he was being detained in conditions that deprived him of his rights with the aim of dehumanizing him.