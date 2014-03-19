Former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn’s wife, Carole, said Tuesday she was not in the loop about his audacious escape from Japan, adding that it was the “only choice possible.”
Speaking after Japanese prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for her, Carole Ghosn told France’s Le Parisien newspaper that she knew nothing about the Dec. 29-30 escape when Carlos Ghosn jumped bail and fled from Tokyo.
The interview came hours before an eagerly awaited press conference by the disgraced executive in Beirut on Wednesday.
“I wasn’t aware of anything. … I was in Beirut with my children to celebrate Christmas, someone called me to say ‘I have a surprise for you.’ It was the best in all my life!” she said.
“Fleeing was the only possible choice as he saw his trial being postponed indefinitely and he was being detained in conditions that deprived him of his rights with the aim of dehumanizing him.
Dozens of persons have been apprehended for allegedly driving and riding vehicles and motorcycles dangerously following Coming-of-Age Day ceremonies last year, police said, reports TBS News (Jan. 7). (tokyoreporter.com)
A Japanese man accused of stabbing 19 disabled people to death pleaded not guilty on Wednesday in a dramatic trial session interrupted when he seemed to put something in his mouth, struggled with court officials and lay on the floor writhing. (Japan Today)
Two warring yakuza groups will face stronger crackdowns after public safety commissions in six prefectures designated them Tuesday as “crime syndicates at war” in an effort to weaken them and stop their escalating battles. (Japan Times)
Former Nissan and Renault boss Carlos Ghosn began his astonishing escape from Japan with a bullet train ride from Tokyo to Osaka, possibly accompanied by several people, Japan's Kyodo News reported Monday. (aljazeera.com)
No X-ray screening was performed on the luggage thought to have hidden former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn at a Japanese airport during his escape from the country, a source familiar with the matter told Nikkei on Sunday. (Nikkei)