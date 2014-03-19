Dozens of persons have been apprehended for allegedly driving and riding vehicles and motorcycles dangerously following Coming-of-Age Day ceremonies last year, police said, reports TBS News (Jan. 7).
Through Tuesday, police had sent 34 persons, including a 21-year-old male member of the Ground Self-Defense Force (GSDF), to prosecutors for violating the Road Traffic Act.
All of the persons admit to the allegations. “I wanted to stand out on
Coming-of-Age Day,” one of the persons was quoted.
In footage provided by the network, two vehicles and 12 motorcycles are shown maneuvering in a circle at an intersection in Inashiki City. Flags, including the Japanese hinomaru, are flying above the vehicles.
The GSDF member and two others were arrested in the case. All three have paid a fine.
Coming-of-Age Day takes place on the second Monday of January. Across the nation, ceremonies are held to congratulate those who reached the
age of 20 by April 2 the year before and those who will reach that age by the upcoming April 1.
