Prosecutors in Lebanon have issued a travel ban for fugitive Carlos Ghosn who is former Nissan Motor chairman.

The move comes after the prosecutors questioned Ghosn on Thursday based on a wanted notice issued by the International Criminal Police Organization, also known as Interpol.

The notice was issued last week at the request of Japanese authorities.

The Lebanese prosecutors ordered the former auto tycoon not to leave the country for the time being. He arrived there on December 30 after escaping Japan.

The prosecutors say they will obtain documents from Japan and decide whether to impose charges on him.