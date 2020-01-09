Japan’s cherry blossoms are its most iconic symbol of spring, and if you’re planning a trip to the country, plenty of people will tell you that the most beautiful time to come is during sakura season. (soranews24.com)
Details of the waterfront athletes’ village for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games were revealed Thursday, with organizers emphasizing its accessibility and ease of use for para-athletes. (Japan Times)
Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn made his case to the media on Wednesday in Beirut, a little more than a week after skipping bail and fleeing Japan. He said the allegations against him are untrue, and he should never have been arrested in the first place.
(NHK)
A Japanese man accused of stabbing 19 disabled people to death pleaded not guilty on Wednesday in a dramatic trial session interrupted when he seemed to put something in his mouth, struggled with court officials and lay on the floor writhing. (Japan Today)
Tokyo prosecutors have obtained an arrest warrant for the wife of former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn on suspicion of perjury as officials stepped up efforts to bring the fugitive car industry boss back to face trial on financial misconduct charges. (The Age)
Two warring yakuza groups will face stronger crackdowns after public safety commissions in six prefectures designated them Tuesday as “crime syndicates at war” in an effort to weaken them and stop their escalating battles. (Japan Times)