Cram school teacher arrested for attaching dog collars to young student
Japan Today -- Jan 10
A 62-year-old teacher and operator of a cram school in Nara City has been arrested for using dog collars to restrain one of his students, a young girl in her teens, last November.

According to police, the incident occurred on Nov 7 between 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., Fuji TV reported. Police said Koji Ito was giving the teenager one-on-one tutoring at his cram school when he asked her to put the dog collars on her neck and both ankles. The girl was restrained for more than three hours. Police said that Ito had tied leashes to the collars.

The incident came to light after the girl and her mother visited the police station three days after the confinement on Nov 20.

Police said Ito has admitted to the charge but did not say why he did it.

逮捕容疑は昨年１１月１７日午後１時～同４時２０分ごろ、自身が奈良市内で経営する学習塾の教室で、県内に居住している１０代の女子生徒の首や両足首に犬用の首輪をつけて結束し、逮捕監禁したとしている。 　女子生徒と保護者が同２０日、奈良西署に相談して発覚した。 　伊藤容疑者はマンツーマンで勉強を教えていた際、女子生徒に「これをつけろ」などといって首輪をつけさせ、首と両足首をリードでつないだ状態で指導。両手は自由に動かせたため、女子生徒はそのまま勉強を続けたという。 　同署によると、伊藤容疑者の塾は小学生～高校生を対象に個別・集団指導を行っている。アルバイトを含む複数の講師を抱え、数十人の生徒が受講。伊藤容疑者自らも複数の教科を教えていた。一方で同様の被害相談はないといい、同署は目的や動機を調べている。
News sources: Japan Today, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Jan 10
Cram school teacher arrested for attaching dog collars to young student
A 62-year-old teacher and operator of a cram school in Nara City has been arrested for using dog collars to restrain one of his students, a young girl in her teens, last November. (Japan Today)
Jan 10
Japan-run language school that saw stock surge 1,093 percent last year eyes expansion
A Japan-run language school that saw its stock soar almost 12-fold last year is planning to expand into new business areas as its chief executive officer tries to keep the rally alive. (Japan Times)
Dec 27
Intl. meeting on 'hikikomori' held in Japan
An international meeting on people who have withdrawn from society has taken place in Japan. Its aim was to discuss how to support such people and their families. (NHK)
Dec 26
Japan births likely to fall below 900,000 in 2019
Japan's welfare ministry estimates that the number of births in the country for the whole of this year will fall below 900,000 for the first time. The decline would be faster than the government's earlier prediction. (NHK)
Dec 24
Japan to hire 1,726 more teachers in 2020 for elementary and junior high schools
The government will increase its employment quota for teachers at public elementary and junior high schools by 1,726 in fiscal 2020. (Japan Times)
Dec 21
Japanese schoolchildren's eyesight worst on record, health ministry finds
From elementary to high school, children in Japan are breaking records for bad eyesight, an education ministry health survey showed Friday. (Japan Times)
Dec 21
Women fall prey to sexual abuse in Japan's job hunting season
"You want to work for us?" the man said, coercing a college student to down several drinks at a karaoke bar. "You cannot work at a trading company unless you can drink." (Nikkei)
Dec 20
Teens to be referred to prosecutors for bullying
Police in Gifu City, central Japan, have decided to send papers to prosecutors for three junior high school boys suspected of coercion that may have led to a classmate's death. (NHK)
Dec 20
Teenager accused of hacking server to alter grades
Japanese police have referred a teenager to prosecutors on suspicion of illegally accessing a school server to alter his grades. (NHK)
Dec 19
SoftBank's Son says Japan should make AI mandatory subject for college students
SoftBank Group Corp Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said on Tuesday Japan should make artificial intelligence (AI) a mandatory subject for college entrance exams, to counter the yawning gap with the United States and China in the nascent field. (Japan Today)