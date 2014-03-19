A 62-year-old teacher and operator of a cram school in Nara City has been arrested for using dog collars to restrain one of his students, a young girl in her teens, last November.

According to police, the incident occurred on Nov 7 between 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., Fuji TV reported. Police said Koji Ito was giving the teenager one-on-one tutoring at his cram school when he asked her to put the dog collars on her neck and both ankles. The girl was restrained for more than three hours. Police said that Ito had tied leashes to the collars.

The incident came to light after the girl and her mother visited the police station three days after the confinement on Nov 20.

Police said Ito has admitted to the charge but did not say why he did it.

逮捕容疑は昨年１１月１７日午後１時～同４時２０分ごろ、自身が奈良市内で経営する学習塾の教室で、県内に居住している１０代の女子生徒の首や両足首に犬用の首輪をつけて結束し、逮捕監禁したとしている。 女子生徒と保護者が同２０日、奈良西署に相談して発覚した。 伊藤容疑者はマンツーマンで勉強を教えていた際、女子生徒に「これをつけろ」などといって首輪をつけさせ、首と両足首をリードでつないだ状態で指導。両手は自由に動かせたため、女子生徒はそのまま勉強を続けたという。 同署によると、伊藤容疑者の塾は小学生～高校生を対象に個別・集団指導を行っている。アルバイトを含む複数の講師を抱え、数十人の生徒が受講。伊藤容疑者自らも複数の教科を教えていた。一方で同様の被害相談はないといい、同署は目的や動機を調べている。