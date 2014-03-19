Japan-run language school that saw stock surge 1,093 percent last year eyes expansion
Japan Times -- Jan 10
A Japan-run language school that saw its stock soar almost 12-fold last year is planning to expand into new business areas as its chief executive officer tries to keep the rally alive.

RareJob Inc., a Tokyo-based online English conversation school, or eikaiwa, that uses teachers in the Philippines, will focus on areas including leadership training and job placement, said Gaku Nakamura, the company’s founder and chief executive officer, in an interview. Nakamura said one of his goals was to boost the company’s market value to ¥100 billion ($922 million) from its current level of about ¥25 billion.

RareJob surged 1,093 percent in 2019, the second-best performance in Japan’s Mothers market of smaller shares, after it surprised investors by saying earnings would jump. Analysts — and history — suggest it will be difficult to keep up those gains after the company’s valuation exceeded estimated profit 100 times over.

“A lot of retail investors have already piled into the stock,” said Tomoichiro Kubota, an analyst at Matsui Securities Co. in Tokyo. “Unless earnings turn out to be even better than they’ve been, the shares may start to lose steam.”

It’s not unusual for some small-cap firms in Japan to post huge surges in a given year. But in most cases, the rally then reverses. Over the 10 years through 2018, the best performer in the Mothers Index rose an average of 967 percent, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. They fell an average of 29 percent the following year.

Nakamura, 39, sees RareJob as an exception. “The starting point was quite low to begin with,” he said.

RareJob’s sales rose to a record ¥3.6 billion in the fiscal year ended March. Operating profit climbed to ¥178 million in the period and is forecast to more than double this fiscal year. The stock’s annual gain last year came after four straight years of declines.

News source: Japan Times
MORE NEWS
Jan 10
Cram school teacher arrested for attaching dog collars to young student
A 62-year-old teacher and operator of a cram school in Nara City has been arrested for using dog collars to restrain one of his students, a young girl in her teens, last November. (Japan Today)
Jan 10
Japan-run language school that saw stock surge 1,093 percent last year eyes expansion
A Japan-run language school that saw its stock soar almost 12-fold last year is planning to expand into new business areas as its chief executive officer tries to keep the rally alive. (Japan Times)
Dec 27
Intl. meeting on 'hikikomori' held in Japan
An international meeting on people who have withdrawn from society has taken place in Japan. Its aim was to discuss how to support such people and their families. (NHK)
Dec 26
Japan births likely to fall below 900,000 in 2019
Japan's welfare ministry estimates that the number of births in the country for the whole of this year will fall below 900,000 for the first time. The decline would be faster than the government's earlier prediction. (NHK)
Dec 24
Japan to hire 1,726 more teachers in 2020 for elementary and junior high schools
The government will increase its employment quota for teachers at public elementary and junior high schools by 1,726 in fiscal 2020. (Japan Times)
Dec 21
Japanese schoolchildren's eyesight worst on record, health ministry finds
From elementary to high school, children in Japan are breaking records for bad eyesight, an education ministry health survey showed Friday. (Japan Times)
Dec 21
Women fall prey to sexual abuse in Japan's job hunting season
"You want to work for us?" the man said, coercing a college student to down several drinks at a karaoke bar. "You cannot work at a trading company unless you can drink." (Nikkei)
Dec 20
Teens to be referred to prosecutors for bullying
Police in Gifu City, central Japan, have decided to send papers to prosecutors for three junior high school boys suspected of coercion that may have led to a classmate's death. (NHK)
Dec 20
Teenager accused of hacking server to alter grades
Japanese police have referred a teenager to prosecutors on suspicion of illegally accessing a school server to alter his grades. (NHK)
Dec 19
SoftBank's Son says Japan should make AI mandatory subject for college students
SoftBank Group Corp Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said on Tuesday Japan should make artificial intelligence (AI) a mandatory subject for college entrance exams, to counter the yawning gap with the United States and China in the nascent field. (Japan Today)