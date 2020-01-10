Nintendo's historic former headquarters in Kyoto to reopen as a hotel
Jan 11
As the cultural and historical heart of the country, Kyoto deserves a spot on any Japan travel itinerary. However, with the city welcoming so many travelers, sometimes it can be hard finding a hotel with vacant rooms on the nights you wish to stay.

But if you are looking for a place to stay in Japan’s former capital, you’ll be happy to know that there’s a new hotel currently getting ready to receive guests. In a nod to local history, the building is actually the former headquarters of a local company. Maybe you’ve heard of it; it’s called Nintendo.

Back in the pre-video game era, Nintendo made playing cards, and later branched out into children’s toys. After the release of the Famicom/NES, though, the company rapidly grew into one of the most successful entertainment media companies on the planet, and that expansion meant it eventually had to move out of the office building it had been working in since 1933.

The building still stands, complete with its bilingual “Nintendo Playing Card Co.” signs, but it’s been idle for some time. However, that’s going to change when the old Nintendo HQ reopens as a hotel, to be managed by Plan Do See, a Tokyo-based company that specializes in renovating unused historic buildings and giving them a second life.

The hotel, for which an official name has yet to be announced, is scheduled to open in the summer of 2021.

