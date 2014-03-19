All Nippon Airways Co. said Thursday that all flights on its route between Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture and Honolulu will employ Airbus A380 aircraft featuring livery with a sea turtle theme from July 1.

Currently, two such specially designed A380 planes and a Boeing 777 jet link Narita and Honolulu. Sea turtles are known as sacred animals in Hawaii.

The major Japanese airline is set to receive the third A380 decorated in the theme in the second half of April. The three A380s will be used for the 14 weekly round-trip flights on the route.

The two A380s currently in service are painted blue representing Hawaii’s sky and emerald green for its ocean. The third aircraft will be painted orange, showing the Hawaiian sunset.