Thousands of people have taken part in an early morning race at a shrine in western Japan to become this year's "luckiest man."
The race is held on the morning of January 10 every year at Nishinomiya Shrine in Hyogo Prefecture. The shrine is dedicated to Ebisu, the god of prosperity.
About 5,000 people were waiting outside the shrine before dawn on Friday. When the gate opened to the sound of drums at 6 a.m., they dashed to the main hall, roughly 230 meters away, to become the first "luckiest man" of the Reiwa era.
This year's winner is 33-year-old Yusuke Kurogi, a high school physical education teacher from Sakai City, Osaka Prefecture.
The runners who came second and third were also crowned "lucky men."
The winner said he was surprised by his achievement. He added that he is looking forward to a successful year and hopes to share his good luck with other people.
A 57-year-old man admitted during the first court hearing of his case Thursday to trespassing and other charges over an incident last April in which knives were found on Prince Hisahito’s classroom desk at a Tokyo junior high school. (Japan Times)
Dozens of persons have been apprehended for allegedly driving and riding vehicles and motorcycles dangerously following Coming-of-Age Day ceremonies last year, police said, reports TBS News (Jan. 7). (tokyoreporter.com)
A Japanese man accused of stabbing 19 disabled people to death pleaded not guilty on Wednesday in a dramatic trial session interrupted when he seemed to put something in his mouth, struggled with court officials and lay on the floor writhing. (Japan Today)
Two warring yakuza groups will face stronger crackdowns after public safety commissions in six prefectures designated them Tuesday as “crime syndicates at war” in an effort to weaken them and stop their escalating battles. (Japan Times)
Former Nissan and Renault boss Carlos Ghosn began his astonishing escape from Japan with a bullet train ride from Tokyo to Osaka, possibly accompanied by several people, Japan's Kyodo News reported Monday. (aljazeera.com)