Volcano erupts on southwestern Japan island, no injuries reported
Kyodo -- Jan 12
A volcano on a southwestern Japan island erupted Saturday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, with no immediate reports of injuries.

Rocks were thrown about 300 meters from the crater of Mt. Shintake on Kuchinoerabu Island in Kagoshima Prefecture following the eruption around 3:05 p.m., the agency said, adding it had not confirmed any pyroclastic flow.

No evacuation order was issued. As of the end of last month, 100 people were registered as residents on the 36-square-kilometer island.

It was the first eruption on the island since Feb. 2 last year.

The agency maintained the alert level for the volcano at 3 on a scale of 5, which asks climbers to refrain from scaling the mountain, after raising the level from 2 in October following a major earthquake.

News source: Kyodo
MORE NEWS
Jan 12
Volcano erupts on southwestern Japan island, no injuries reported
A volcano on a southwestern Japan island erupted Saturday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, with no immediate reports of injuries. (Kyodo)
Jan 11
No. of foreign visitors to Japan hits record high in 2019
The number of foreign visitors to Japan reached a record high of 31.88 million in 2019, but the growth was limited by a sharp fall in tourists from South Korea amid deteriorating bilateral ties, the tourism minister said Friday. (Japan Today)
Jan 11
Ghosn claims he organized escape plan alone
Former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn has again criticized Japan's justice system as unfair. (NHK)
Jan 10
Kono to order SDF dispatch to Middle East
Japan's Defense Minister Taro Kono will order the dispatch of a Self-Defense Force mission to the Middle East on Friday amid heightened tensions in the region. (NHK)
Jan 10
Cherry blossom forecast 2020 released! Sakura season shifts to new start time in Tokyo this year
Japan’s cherry blossoms are its most iconic symbol of spring, and if you’re planning a trip to the country, plenty of people will tell you that the most beautiful time to come is during sakura season. (soranews24.com)
Jan 10
Cram school teacher arrested for attaching dog collars to young student
A 62-year-old teacher and operator of a cram school in Nara City has been arrested for using dog collars to restrain one of his students, a young girl in her teens, last November. (Japan Today)
Jan 10
Athletes' village features accessibility, scenic views
Details of the waterfront athletes’ village for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games were revealed Thursday, with organizers emphasizing its accessibility and ease of use for para-athletes. (Japan Times)
Jan 09
Ghosn defends decision to flee Japan
Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn made his case to the media on Wednesday in Beirut, a little more than a week after skipping bail and fleeing Japan. He said the allegations against him are untrue, and he should never have been arrested in the first place. (NHK)
Jan 09
Fukuoka mom and boyfriend found guilty of tying up daughter and forcing her to take cold bath
A mother and her boyfriend were found guilty Wednesday of forcing the woman’s 8-year-old daughter into a cold bath on multiple occasions by binding her wrists and ankles. (Japan Times)
Jan 09
Man accused of killing 19 disabled people disrupts trial
A Japanese man accused of stabbing 19 disabled people to death pleaded not guilty on Wednesday in a dramatic trial session interrupted when he seemed to put something in his mouth, struggled with court officials and lay on the floor writhing. (Japan Today)