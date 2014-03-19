Chiba: Man assaults woman who 'happened to pass by' with concrete block
tokyoreporter.com -- Jan 14
Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 36-year-old man over the alleged assault of a woman in Chiba City with a concrete block, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 12).

At around 12:40 a.m. on Sunday, Kota Kawashima, a worker in the disassembly industry, allegedly used the block to repeatedly strike the woman, a 25-year-old company employee, in the head on a road in the Shinjuku area of Chuo Ward.

The woman was transported a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, the Chiba-Chuo Police Station said.

According to police, the suspect is not acquainted to the woman. During the incident, an acquaintance of the woman who was present tipped off police after leaving the scene.

Officers arriving at the scene used a description of the perpetrator to apprehend Kawashima nearby.

“I struck her in the head with concrete block, but I did not intend to kill,” Kawashima was quoted by police in partially denying the allegations.

The suspect also said that he was drunk at the time and “irritated.” He added, “I attacked a person who happened to pass by.”

12日未明、千葉市中央区で通りすがりの女性の頭をコンクリートブロックで殴ったなどとして、36歳の男が逮捕されました。 　自称・千葉県市原市の解体作業員・川島光太容疑者は午前0時40分ごろ、中央区の路上で通りすがりの25歳の女性の後頭部をコンクリートブロックで殴り、けがをさせるなどした疑いが持たれています。警察によりますと、川島容疑者は女性と面識はなく、当時、酒に酔っていました。また、現場周辺にあったコンクリートブロックで後ろから殴ったということです。取り調べに対して「イライラしてやった」などと話しています。警察は動機などについて調べています。
News sources: tokyoreporter.com, ANNnewsCH
