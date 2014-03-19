Student stabs instructor at Meijo University over ‘credit not given’
tokyoreporter.com -- Jan 14
Aichi Prefectural Police last week arrested a student at Meijo University in Nagoya over the alleged stabbing of a teacher, reports NHK (Jan. 10).

At just past 4:00 p.m. on January 10, Kosuke Nohara, 22, allegedly used scissors to stab the male associate professor in the neck inside a room at a research laboratory building on the Yagota Campus.

The victim was rushed to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

Police later arrested Nohara on suspicion of attempted murder. During questioning, he admitted to the allegations.

Nohara is a third-year student in the science and engineering department. He later told police that he brought the scissors from home, which has led police to believe that he planned the crime.

The suspect added that he was supposed to submit a report on the day of the crime. “I was told that if I did not submit the report credit [for a class] would not be given,” he told police in explaining his motive, according to TBS News (Jan. 13).

During the attack, a staff member at the university tried to enter the room. However, the door was locked. Upon entering with a duplicate key and found the suspect atop the victim.

News source: tokyoreporter.com
MORE NEWS
Jan 14
Student stabs instructor at Meijo University over ‘credit not given’
Aichi Prefectural Police last week arrested a student at Meijo University in Nagoya over the alleged stabbing of a teacher, reports NHK (Jan. 10). (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 13
New adults share hope in quake-hit town
Young men and women in northeastern Japan have talked about their hopes for rebuilding towns that were devastated by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami. (NHK)
Jan 13
Japanese women face a future of poverty, as confluence of factors conspire against them
At first glance, things seem to be getting better for Japanese women. (Japan Times)
Jan 10
Cram school teacher arrested for attaching dog collars to young student
A 62-year-old teacher and operator of a cram school in Nara City has been arrested for using dog collars to restrain one of his students, a young girl in her teens, last November. (Japan Today)
Jan 10
Japan-run language school that saw stock surge 1,093 percent last year eyes expansion
A Japan-run language school that saw its stock soar almost 12-fold last year is planning to expand into new business areas as its chief executive officer tries to keep the rally alive. (Japan Times)
Dec 27
Intl. meeting on 'hikikomori' held in Japan
An international meeting on people who have withdrawn from society has taken place in Japan. Its aim was to discuss how to support such people and their families. (NHK)
Dec 26
Japan births likely to fall below 900,000 in 2019
Japan's welfare ministry estimates that the number of births in the country for the whole of this year will fall below 900,000 for the first time. The decline would be faster than the government's earlier prediction. (NHK)
Dec 24
Japan to hire 1,726 more teachers in 2020 for elementary and junior high schools
The government will increase its employment quota for teachers at public elementary and junior high schools by 1,726 in fiscal 2020. (Japan Times)
Dec 21
Japanese schoolchildren's eyesight worst on record, health ministry finds
From elementary to high school, children in Japan are breaking records for bad eyesight, an education ministry health survey showed Friday. (Japan Times)
Dec 21
Women fall prey to sexual abuse in Japan's job hunting season
"You want to work for us?" the man said, coercing a college student to down several drinks at a karaoke bar. "You cannot work at a trading company unless you can drink." (Nikkei)