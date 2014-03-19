Aichi Prefectural Police last week arrested a student at Meijo University in Nagoya over the alleged stabbing of a teacher, reports NHK (Jan. 10).

At just past 4:00 p.m. on January 10, Kosuke Nohara, 22, allegedly used scissors to stab the male associate professor in the neck inside a room at a research laboratory building on the Yagota Campus.

The victim was rushed to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

Police later arrested Nohara on suspicion of attempted murder. During questioning, he admitted to the allegations.

Nohara is a third-year student in the science and engineering department. He later told police that he brought the scissors from home, which has led police to believe that he planned the crime.

The suspect added that he was supposed to submit a report on the day of the crime. “I was told that if I did not submit the report credit [for a class] would not be given,” he told police in explaining his motive, according to TBS News (Jan. 13).

During the attack, a staff member at the university tried to enter the room. However, the door was locked. Upon entering with a duplicate key and found the suspect atop the victim.