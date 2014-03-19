NHK to begin simultaneous online streaming in April
Japan Today -- Jan 15
The communications ministry on Tuesday authorized Japanese public broadcaster NHK to start simultaneous online streaming of its television programs from April.

Those contracted with NHK, formally called Japan Broadcasting Corp, will be able to watch online programs on their smartphones and other digital devices without any additional fees. Under a Japanese law, people who install a TV receiver are obliged to sign a subscription contract with NHK.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications has stipulated that conditions for the authorization include the prompt implementation of a specific framework to restrict the scale of online operations and creating opportunities for cooperation with private broadcasters.

Although NHK will not initially have online programs 24 hours a day, it is aiming to provide "non-stop" streaming in the future.

News source: Japan Today
