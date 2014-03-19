Shimane: Knife-wielding man barricaded in office with female employee
Shimane Prefectural Police are attempting to get a knife-wielding man who took a woman hostage at the office of a transport company in Izumo City on Tuesday to surrender, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 14).

At around 2:30 p.m., the man, believed to be in his 20s or 30s, entered the office of Ueda Cold Corp. with the knife and ordered employees to leave, the Izumo Police Station said.

However, a female employe, aged in her 40s, remained inside. One of the exiting employees tipped off police.

Any demands being made by the man are not known.

As of the evening, officers were continuing to talk the man into surrendering.

