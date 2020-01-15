Wide areas along the Sea of Japan coast are experiencing a winter with record-low amounts of snow.
The Meteorological Agency says snowfall is at its lowest level since 1961, when the earliest available records were kept.
Agency officials say that snowfall in December was only zero to 47 percent of the average in various spots along coastal areas.
They also say the snowless condition have continued until now. The amount of snow was zero to 28 percent of the average so far in January.
The agency explains that westerly winds are blowing over northern Japan, blocking a cold air mass from moving south. It forecasts the snowless situation will continue for one month.
No snow accumulation was recorded on Wednesday morning in the city of Yamagata, northeastern Japan, where snow normally lays about 20 centimeters deep at this time of year.
Organizers of a snow festival in the area scheduled to start in two weeks' time say they are worried if they can hold the event as planned. They asked a Shinto priest to pray for snow on Tuesday.
Hiroki Sato, who serves as the head of the festival organizing committee, said they had no choice but to ask God for help.
VIDEO
Jan 16
Wide areas along the Sea of Japan coast are experiencing a winter with record-low amounts of snow.
(NHK)
Jan 15
Spent mixed oxide fuel has been removed from a reactor at a nuclear power plant in western Japan in the first such operation in Japan, the plant operator said Tuesday.
(Japan Today)
Jan 15
Microsoft Corp. stops providing free support for the Windows 7 operating system Tuesday, and warned that an estimated 13.9 million computers in Japan still using the system could become more vulnerable to viruses and hacking.
(Japan Times)
Jan 15
Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have accepted an invitation from Queen Elizabeth to make a state visit to Britain in early 2020, in what will be their first overseas visit since Naruhito acceded to the throne in May last year.
(Japan Today)
Jan 15
The communications ministry on Tuesday authorized Japanese public broadcaster NHK to start simultaneous online streaming of its television programs from April.
(Japan Today)
Jan 14
Young people in the Japanese city of Osaka have marked a rite of passage by climbing steps to the top of the country's tallest building.
(NHK)
Jan 14
Japanese world number one badminton player Kento Momota has been injured in a vehicle crash near Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur.
(NHK)
Jan 14
Aichi Prefectural Police last week arrested a student at Meijo University in Nagoya over the alleged stabbing of a teacher, reports NHK (Jan. 10).
(tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 13
At first glance, things seem to be getting better for Japanese women.
(Japan Times)
Jan 13
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has told Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz that Japan will make every diplomatic effort it can to stabilize the situation in the Middle East.
(NHK)